Tears as remains of Iniubong Umoren interred in hometown

Tears poured yesterday as the remains of 26-yearold Miss Iniubong Umoren, who was gruesomely murdered while seeking for job were committed to mother earth in her hometown, Nung Ita Ikot Essien, Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State yesterday. Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo (UNIUYO), was allegedly lured, raped, murdered and buried in a shallow grave by a 20-year-old serial rapist and killer, identified as Uduak Frank Akpan, in Nung Ikono Obio village in Uruan Local Government Area of the state. The deceased friends, family, residents and particularly students of Faculty of Arts, UNIUYO, defied the downpour to attend the funeral and also stayed till her remains were interred. The deceased close friends and especially classmates who came to pay their last respect clad in black attire could not hide their tears at the graveside. The funeral service, which started exactly at 10.50am was conducted by Faith Tabernacle Congregation, Ikot Ibritam District Oruk Anam, after the lying – in – state at her father’s compound. The brother of the deceased, Mr. Ukeme Ephraim Umoren, appreciated members of the community, relatives and friends for coming from far and near to mourn with them over his late sister’s demise. He also commended the state government and security agencies for the support offered to the family in their moment of grief. Fielding questions from newsmen, the member Representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal constituency Mr. Unyime Idem, reassured that those behind Umoren’s murder would be brought to book. He urged the people of Oruk Anam and the student community to remain law abiding even as relevant government authorities are working to ensure the deceased got justice. Idem who is the deputy Chairman of Communications Committee, allayed fears that the matter would be swept under the carpet by assuring Akwa Ibom people and the people of his constituency that the case was already under the watch of the Inspector General of Police and that efforts were being put in to ensure the perpetrators are not covered
Related Articles
IPOB orders sit-at-home for October 1
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, has announced that the separatist group and its sympathisers will observe a sit-at-home on October 1, 2020. The information was contained in a press statement issued by the spokesman of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful. It read in part: “We wish to announce […]
Ondo 2020: ZLP ready for APC, PDP’s defectors as deputy gov joins party
Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have perfected plans to join Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) ahead of October 10 governorship election in Ondo State. The planned defection of political bigwigs from major political parties to ZLP followed resignation of the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi […]
Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup, UN investigator condemns ‘mass murder’
Across Myanmar, opponents of the ruling junta on Sunday mourned the killings of at least 114 people by security forces in the bloodiest day since the military coup on Feb. 1, but vowed to keep protesting to end army rule. Children were among those killed on Saturday, Myanmar’s Armed Forces Day, according to […]
