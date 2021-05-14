Metro & Crime

Tears as remains of murdered Akwa Ibom job seeker, Umoren, laid to rest

*As alleged killer says: ‘I’m prepared to die’

Tears poured freely as the remains of 26-year-old Miss Iniubong Umoren, who was gruesomely murdered while seeking for job recently, were buried in her hometown, Nung Ita Ikot Essien, Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Friday.
Late Iniubong Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo (UNIUYO) was allegedly lured, raped, murdered and buried in a shallow grave by a 20-year-old serial rapist and killer identified as Uduak Frank Akpan in Nung Ikono Obio village in Uruan Local Government Area of the state.
Late Umoren’s friends, family, residents and particularly students of the Faculty of Arts (UNIUYO) defied the downpour to attend the funeral and also stayed till her remains was committed to Mother Earth.
The deceased close friends and especailly classmates who came to pay their last respects clad in black attire could not hide their tears at the graveside.
The funeral service, which started at about 10:50, was conducted by Faith Tabernacle Congregation Ikot Ibritam District Oruk Anam, after the lying in state at her father’s compound.
The brother of the deceased, Mr. Ukeme Ephraim Umoren appreciated members of the community, relatives and friends for coming from far and near to mourn with them over his late sister’s demise.
He also commended the state government and security agencies for the support offered to the family in their moment of grief.
Meanwhile, the alleged murderer of the Miss Umoren, Uduak Frank Akpan, has denied killing any other girl before even as he said he was is prepared to die if that would be the only acceptable justice for the murder.
He has also admitted to have lured and raped more than six girls through advertising for phony job vacancies, purely as a revenge for how girls had been duping him.
Paraded alongside his father, Mr Frank Akpan, at the Akwa Ibom Police Command Headquarters, Ikot Akpabia, Uyo, on Friday, the 20-year 200 level student of public administration of Obong University, Obong Ntak, the suspect admitted to killing Iniubong when she reported for the fake job interview but he instead demanded for sex to which she agreed but insisted on using a condom.

