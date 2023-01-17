Tears as slain lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, buried in Lagos

Bolanle Raheem, the Nigerian lawyer, who was shot dead on Christmas Day in Lagos, has been buried.

She was buried in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

A service of songs was held on Monday before her burial Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the trial of the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, accused of killing her commenced at the Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square annex, on Monday.

