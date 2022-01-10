Tears as Soun’s first ‘born’ dies at 71

Twenty nine days after her father, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade joined his ancestors at 95 years, his first born and daughter, Prof. Bolanle Taibat Danmole, has also died. The news of her death at 71 years filtered in on Saturday night and was confirmed by a family source yesterday. Princess Danmole, a Professor of Science Education at the Lagos State University died after a brief illness. She served between 2008 and 2010 and between 2016 and 2019 as the Head of Department of Science Education in the university. She was elevated to the Professorial Chair in 2016. The late Princess was also one time Commissioner for Education in Oyo State.
