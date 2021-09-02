Tears, lamentation as inferno renders families, traders homeless

Several families and shop owners were rendered homeless following an inferno that occurred at the Makoko area of Lagos State on Tuesday. According to eye-witnesses accounts, the fire started at about 3pm in an apartment. Within minutes, it has spread to other houses and shops. Incidentally, most of the houses were built of wood and zinc.

At least no fewer than 50 houses and shops were burnt. Our correspondent gathered that the fire started in an apartment of one Babab Abudu, following sparks from a faulty wire. One of the victims, who refused to disclose her name, said that she lost a cash of N350,000 in the fire and another lamented that his N50,000 television set was destroyed. Also, a woman, who sells wine, lost everything to the fire. A resident, who identified herself simply as Mama Gold, said: “When I heard people shouting ‘fire, fire,’ I rushed out and saw the fire spreading. I screamed for my son and rushed out to pack my things.

Fortunately, the fire didn’t get to my house. Normally, we used to complain of water flooding our homes, but we can fix that. Fire, however, is even worse. Firefighters didn’t get here on time.” Another resident, Victor, said: “I was in my room when I heard shouts; I rushed out only to see the fire spreading. The fire started from the house of Baba Abudu, and then spread to surrounding houses. I rushed to pack the little things I own. The boys in the area made valiant efforts to put out the fire.”

