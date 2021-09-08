Tears of joy as Aiyetoro community remembers, celebrates struggle against killing of twins

Aiyetoro, one of the foremost Ilaje communities situated on the Atlantic Ocean in Ondo State used be one of the communities in Nigeria where twins were killed due to the belief that they were evil. In this report, ADEWALE MOMOH writes on how the practice was stopped as well as the annual celebration of the community’s victory in the struggle.

Prior to the 19th century it was regarded as a taboo and a bad omen for twins to be given birth to in Ilaje land.

To wade off the misfortune and the evil that the community believed used to accompany the birth of twins, the tradition in the area demanded that they should be killed by ensuring that they drowned in sea.

According to the belief amongst the traditional worshippers, the delivery of twins occurred when the mother is visited by evil spirits or the mother cheated on her husband or committed a sin against the gods.

Following the killings of the twins, the mother who gave birth to them were also usually punished as they were subjected to undue hardship by forcing them to pay items to be used to appease the gods and to avoid such in future.

But respite came for the twins across Ilaje communities in the early 1940s, as a group of believers, who embraced Christianity, viewed the killing of twins as destroying the good work and creation of God, which is against one the most important commandments of God which says: “Thou shall not kill” These early Christians, known as the ‘Apostles’, fought fervently to ensure that the practice of the killing of twins was ended.

Even though many of them were persecuted and sent to jail by the Oro cult in the area but they never relented in their struggle to give freedom to twins in the land until in the early 1940s when the British authorities pronounced it a crime to kill twins. In marking the freedom and survival of twins in Aiyetoro this year, the only church in the community was filled to the brim, with residents, sons and daughters within and outside the country in attendance to witness celebration tagged freedom of the twins.

Speaking during the celebration of freedom for twins in the land, the traditional ruler of Aiyetoro community and the Spiritual Head of the Holy Apostles Church, the Ogeloyinbo of Aiyetoro, Oba Micah Olaseni Ajijo, said the anniversary and celebration is taking place as a mark of victory over darkness and to remember the good works of the holy Apostles who fought against the killing of twins.

Oba Ajijo, while speaking during a Special Thanksgiving at the Holy Apostles Church, Aiyetoro in Ilaje Local Government Area, with the theme: “Do you see that faith was working together with his works, and by works faith was made perfect?

James 2:22”, said the freedom of twins was made possible by the titanic struggle of the founding fathers – ‘the Apostles’ against stopping the killing of twins by ‘Oro Cult’.

He disclosed that twins regained their freedom to live on August 18, 1945 and the people of the community known as ‘The Happy City’, have been celebrating the freedom.

He said “giving birth to twins is a taboo in this area, as a matter of fact, they would be killed instantly. The authority that was responsible for the killing of twins was called ‘Oro cult’.

“The movement of the Apostles to stop the killing of the twins in Ilaje land started in 1943. From 1943 to 1945, many of the Apostles were taken to court and prosecuted and sent to jail.

“However, in one of the court cases, the custodians of the Oro cult in Ilaje, who were the traditional chiefs both in Mahin and Ugbo kingdoms, denied the allegation levelled against them by the Apostles that they were killing twins and this gave the Apostles courage to pursue their missions.

“In 1945, they successfully fought against the practice of the killing of twins by saving the lives of the oldest twins in Ilaje land as of today – Taiwo and Kehinde Ejagbomo nee Erukubami who were officially and legally recognised as the first twins in Ilaje who survived the killing of twins by the ‘Oro Cult’.

“They were born in 1945 and in line with the extant practice, they were taken into the bush and hidden for several days with their mother and they successfully escaped to where the Apostles were securing and caring for them.”

The Ogeloyinbo, however, said: “As the traditional and spiritual head of this community, it is time for me to tell the story of our forefathers to our children, that despite the tribulation, they never relent in fighting against the good work of God and stopped the killing of twins.

The killing of twins was stopped by leaders in this community and it is this struggle that led to creation of this Aiyetoro community.

“On the 18th of August 1943, the British authorities agreed with our fathers and said killing of twins should not be practiced in Ilaje land and that was the end. That is what brings all the twins in Ilaje to life, so we celebrate life, achievement of our people and the word of God.

This is why the church is very happy.” Speaking on the importance of the celebration, Oba Ajijo said: “The essence of today’s Thanksgiving is to glorify God for the work of our forefathers that established this community which make the God and the people happy.

The works of our forefathers are based on truth and faith and the work that built on truth and faith must be based on the word of God, on the commandment that says ‘thou shall not kill’. “In the book of Exodus this is one of the serious part of God’s command to man, and you must understand that in creation when God created every other things,

God was saying I command until He wanted to create man, He called the holy spirit and His son and told them let’s create man in our own image and likeness. “In the early 1940s, to ensure that twins’ lives were saved, our fathers embarked on the fight and crusade against killing of twins.

In Ilaje land, it was an abomination to give birth to set of twins, the twins in the land are all killed until our forefathers fought for this ugly tradition to be stop. “The oldest twins in the whole of this Ilaje Local Government Area are in this Aiyetoro community, he is the product of the good work of God.

This is one of the reason we celebrate twins to appreciate the good work of these Apostles who fought and halt the ugly development in our land.

“These Apostles based their agitations against the killing of twins on the work of God that thou shall not kill. Our joy is that the Apostles followed this word of God, preached to the people, fought to stop the killing and God supported and answered their prayers and they overcome.

“Though, some of these Apostles were sent to jail by the local authorities but they did not relent because they believe on their course and said this is based on the truth that you shall not kill as directed by God. “The work of God is based on truth and this might be one of the reasons God supported them, give them the strength to fight the course.

Today we celebrate them we bring our children together to tell the history of how our forefathers helped in stopping the killing of twins in Ilaje land, just like Mary Slessor did.

One of the first set of twins, who escaped being killed by the Oro cult, 76-year-old Pa Andrew Kehinde Ejeagbomo, appreciated God for the gift of life and for the good work of the early Apostles who fought against the killing of twins in the entire Ilaje land.

While speaking, he revealed that his father was a leading and prominent member of the Oro cult who believed that twins were children of abomination and should be killed, while his mother was a member of the Holy Apostle Church who did not believe in the killing of twins.

He, however, said unfortunately for his father, his wife gave birth to twins and he was caught between the devil and deep blue sea. He said: “God made it possible for people like us to be alive today. If not for God and the Apostles, I would have been dead some 76 years ago.

But the Apostle took us and my mother into custody and here we are today.

“The killing of twins then was paramount in Ilaje because it was a tradition that no one must give birth to twins. Those that stopped the killing were the founders of Aiyetoro known as the Holy Apostle church.

The church was against the killing of twin they preached that it is a sin to kill. “I can confirm to you that I have two set of twins and three of my children have given birth to twins, one of them gave birth to twins thrice. We thank God for the Apostles.”

Another twin, Mrs Kehinde Owoyele, who lost her twin sister recently, said: “I’m very happy to be alive today. Some years back, it is a taboo for twins to be alive in Aiyetoro. So, the annual celebration is to commemorate the stoppage of the killing of twin and celebrate twins in the community.

“After giving birth to twins in Ilaje, the twins would be tied in both hands and legs, wrapped in a fishing net and they would be thrown into the Atlantic Ocean and left to die.

“After killing the twins, the mothers who gave birth to the twins would be fined. The fine used to come in form of kegs of palm oil, tubers of yams, kolanuts, alligator pepper, and bush meat among others. “It was the apostles who came and stopped the killings.

They also ensured that all twins in the community engaged in annual thanksgiving to celebrate their survival.”

