Tears, pain at candlelight procession for Capt Omokore, Ewuga

Tears flowed freely as the management of Caverton Helicopters, family members, friends and colleagues of Captain Mike Omokore and First Officer Adzuayi Ewuga, held a candlelight procession for the pilots who died on May 11 after the aircraft they were flying crashed.

The procession took place last night from Caverton Helicopters Hangar to toll gates of the Lagos airports amid dirge for the deceased. Many of their colleagues eulogized the duo as some of the best professionals and dedication to service amid wailing by closed friends and associates who thronged Caverton Helicopter Hangar at the Murtaa Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, venue where prayers were said for the repose of their souls. Captain Bolaji Agbelusi who extolled the characters of the duo described them as some of the best in the industry. Agbelusi recalled with nostalgia how she processed the employment of Capt. Omokore and First Officer Ewuga in the company, stressing that their untimely demise has left a huge gap in her heart.

“I was the one who accepted them that aircraft into this company. Capt Omokore was a professional, a technocrat and a fine businessman. He was a senior colleague”. For Adzuayi who is fondly called ‘Zaza’, Agbelusi said she was full of confidence, brilliant and intelligent, adding that she was the company’s first choice when it comes to mentoring young people. ‘When you remember Captain Omokore and Zaza, they leave a lot of smiles in you and we will never forget them. People do not die if they live on in our hearts”. Oyemi Sagay, a close friend of Ewuga broke down in tears while eulogizing her late friend. “She was an amazing person, full of confidence. We should be grateful each day for the gift of life. We will forever remember Captain Mike Omokore Ayodeji and Adzuayi Ewuga for the smiles they share and their dedication to the very end”.

Tolu Dawodu, a former cabin crew executive, aviation trainer and colleague with late Omokore at the defunct ADC Airlines said he was consistent, full of smiles and never angry. Dawodu said his love for God was undeniable, adding that he saw him shortly before he undertook the trip to Cameroon which happened to be his last flight. For Ewuga, Dawodu described her as a young lady full of life and very popular amongst her friends, saying, “We will miss her”. The aircraft belonging to Caverton Aviation Cameroon, a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group based in Lagos, Nigeria crashed in Yaounde, Cameroon on May 11, killing the 11 people on board.

The ill-fated aircraft which was piloted by the daughter of a former Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Solomon Ewuga, Adzuayi Ewuga, was said to have crashed due to bad weather even as the crash report is yet to determine the cause of accident. The aircraft was flying from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport to Belabo in the east of the country when air traffic services lost radio contact with it. The aircraft was later found crashed in a forest about two kilometres North of Nsem, Cameroon and the aircraft destroyed with no survivor. The aircraft was said to be carrying oil workers.

