Tears, tributes as Sadiq Daba is buried

There was grief at the Muslim Cemetry, Agege, Lagos, as veteran actor and ace broadcaster, Sadiq Abubakar Daba, was layed to rest yesterday. He died on Wednesday night in Lagos. Daba was rushed from his Marwa Garden home in an ambulance to Ikeja General Hospital. He wasn’t attended to on time and he died inside the ambulance.

His death threw the nation, especially the entertainment industry into mourning, as many, amid grief, expressed shock at the demise of the award-winning thespian, whose acting career came to prominence in the late 1970s, starring as Bitrus in the drama series, ‘Cock Crow at Dawn’. Expectedly, like torrents of rain, tributes have continued to flow for the celebrated actor and broadcaster. Renowned broadcaster and former Executive Director of Programmes, NTA Headquarters, Victoria Island, Lagos, Peter Igho, in his reaction, described Daba as quintessential thespian and broadcaster. Dana, according to him, was a well-rounded actor who had had a wide range of active roles. He said: “Sadiq’s death has come as a shock to us and we will all miss him dearly.

He is one of the very finest in this industry, and he has remained relevant till his death.” Also, in his reaction, veteran actor, Jimi Solanke, expressed shock at the death of Daba, describing him as a very nice human being. He said: “It is another loss for the entertainment industry in Nigeria. He was a very nice human being.

I knew him since the time of Cock Crow At Dawn, which he played very well as Bitrus. Till tomorrow everybody still remembers him. I will miss him. He used to come to see me here in Ife. “At a time when we were trying to find out the source of his sickness, he came to Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital (OAUTH). Later I heard he had been taken to London. Then he called me at a time that he was back.

“It is a terrible season for me personally because I have been losing the majority of my great colleagues, and it is not a good sign. May his soul rest in peace, and may God grant all of us remaining the fortitude to bear the loss and live until He wants to take us. It is very sad.” Renowned filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, also expressed shock at the demise of Daba.

He said: “Sadiq’s passing is shocking, but we can only thank God for his life. We will all miss him. Sadiq is more than a friend and colleague. He is like a family. And he has contributed so much to the development of the industry. We will miss him. We will never forget him. May his soul rest in peace.”

Like this: Like Loading...