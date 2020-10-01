Tech centre to showcase global OEMs in Nigeria

TD Africa, sub-Saharan Africa’s leading technology, lifestyle, and solutions distributor, has built the first tech experience centre in Nigeria to showcase the latest technologies from global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

This is expected to reduce the cost of technology acquisition for corporate organisations as well as the government, which, hitherto, had to travel abroad to experience the latest technologies before the acquisition. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is expected in Lagos to commission the centre, which is designed to boost faster technology adoption in Nigeria on October 1, 2020. Speaking with tech reporters in Lagos, Head of the Tech Experience Centre, Chidalu Ekeh, stated that aside from reducing the decision making cycle for chief executive officers (CEOs), chief information officers (CIOs), chief technology officers (CTOs), as well as other technology consumers, the centre would also serve as a training centre for young Nigerians on the latest technology.

“We are creating a path in this country where stateof- the-art technology will be accessible to CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and other technology consumers so that they can make prompt decisions without leaving the country. “What we have onboard is a tech genius area where our customers will be able to take advantage of the partnerships that we have with the various OEMs on board. The Centre will afford young Nigerians the opportunity to receive world-class training on the latest technology,” Chidalu said. Also speaking on the reason for mobilising other tech giants to bring the massive project to life, Managing Director (Sales), TD Africa, Mrs. Gozy Ijogun, explained that the centre is aimed at adding value to the technol-ogy space in Nigeria in particular and Africa in general. Ijogun said: “I am sure everyone is wondering what TD Africa is doing with the Tech Experience Centre. At TD Africa, we consider ourselves value-added distributors. We are not just here to buy and sell. We add value to the economy. For that reason, we came up with the Tech Experience Centre so that Africans can experience technology the way it should be in this part of the world. No other distributor can do this. TD Africa is here to add value to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ecosystem.” The centre will host tech giants such as Cisco, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, HP, Schneider Electric, Zinox, Philips, Samsung, Apple, and Bosch, among others. The structure also houses a cutting- edge gaming arena, lifestyle and smart home area, café, training center, conference rooms, and expansive office spaces, among others. General Manager, West Africa at Cisco, Olakunle Oloruntimehin, expressed delight with the concept behind the Tech Experience Centre, adding that it would be a great opportunity to offer the latest technologies to consumers under the same roof with other tech giants. “It is a good opportunity to collaborate with TD Africa and other OEMs under one roof. Technology is being democratised and it is important that people come together to take this outcome forward. Cisco is excited not only to partner with TD Africa but also to work with other OEMs under one space to make this work,” Oloruntimehin said.

