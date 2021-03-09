Business

Tech challenge: NCDMB mulls N20m investment in winning varsity

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) declared at the weekend that it would award N20million investment towards the development of a research and development centre in the institution that produce the winning undergraduates in its Science andTechnology Challenge.

 

This came as 15 teams have emerged as regional semifinalists in the first Nigerian Content Science and Technology Innovation Challenge (STIC) which was opened to all higher institutions in Nigeria in November 2020.

 

The competition is sponsored by NCDMB and its implementing partner, Enactus Nigeria, and the semi-finalists are from higher institutions across the country, five respectively from the North, West and South/Eastern regions.

 

Each team in the competition is made up of two undergraduates and their schools include University of Ilorin, University of Jos, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Federal University, Dutse, Usman Danfodio University, Tai Solarin University of Education, University of Ibadan, Yaba College of Technology.

 

Other successful institutions are Anchor University, Lagos, Babcock University, Cross River University of Technology, Niger Delta University, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Alex Ekwueme Federal University and Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

 

According to the Country Director of Enactus Nigeria, Mr Michael Ajayi, the semi-finalist teams will now advance to the ‘proof of concept’ stage of the competition, where each team will be given N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira only) to develop a functional prototype of their innovative ideas.

 

According to him, “these will then be presented to a panel of judges at the in-person regional final competitions which will be held in the Northern, Western region and the South/East region respectively.

 

“During this event, the representatives of the participating institutions will be expected to demonstrate, using their functional prototypes, how their proposed innovation works to solve identified problems, and also demonstrate to the panel of Judges, how the innovation will continually create opportunities for job and wealth creation if accelerated and transformed into business ventures.”

