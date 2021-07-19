Business

Tech: CIIN boosts digital profile in one year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The leadership of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has disclosed a raise in the digital profile of the institute in the last one year.

 

Presenting his achievement in the last one year during the institute’s annual general meeting in Lagos, the President, Sir Muftau Oyegunle, emphasised that apart from the digital transformation of the institute, the leadership also re-energised the institute’s administrative structure and reinforced the relevance of professionalism.

 

Other achievements include insurance awareness and youth mentorship; infrastructural development and advocacy and collaboration with various associations in the private sector.

 

Despite challenges thrownup by COVID-19, CIIN was able to deliver on six key initiatives by Oyegunle. Oyegunle noted that presiding over the affairs of the institute for the past 12 months had been a great task, but his team achieved, to a large extent, the set objectives, despite the raging COVID-19.

 

He submitted that his sincere desire and commitment to serve the great institute had been the driving force that kept him going amid all odds to achieve set goals, adding that the success would however not have been feasible without the tremendous support and cooperation of council members, elders of the institute, chairmen and members of committee of council, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), professional colleagues amongst othersnewtelegraphng.com/wp-admin/post-new.php

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Sterling Bank, stakeholders brainstorm on driving foreign trade

Posted on Author Our Reporters

To highlight and address some of the challenges of the manufacturing and trade sectors of the economy in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Sterling Bank Plc held a webinar for customers in the business of import/export of goods and services,. In a keynote address, Mr. Raheem Owodeyi, Executive Director of Operations and Chief Operating Officer […]
Business

Samsung Electronics shares rally on Intel’s chip outsourcing plan

Posted on Author Reporter

  Shares of Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) rallied on Tuesday, joining its bigger rival TSMC (2330.TW), driven by growing expectations that the chipmakers may benefit from Intel Corp’s (INTC.O) plan to outsource more chip manufacturing. Shares of Samsung Electronics rose as much as 5.8% at one point to their highest level in about five months and […]
Business

Oil prices hold near multi-week lows on demand worries

Posted on Author Reporter

Oil prices edged up on Thursday, but held near multi-week lows hit overnight after U.S. data showed gasoline demand fell and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was lagging. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up nine cents or 0.22 per cent at $41.60 a barrel by 0349 GMT. Brent crude edged up two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica