Tech: CIIN boosts digital profile in one year

The leadership of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has disclosed a raise in the digital profile of the institute in the last one year.

Presenting his achievement in the last one year during the institute’s annual general meeting in Lagos, the President, Sir Muftau Oyegunle, emphasised that apart from the digital transformation of the institute, the leadership also re-energised the institute’s administrative structure and reinforced the relevance of professionalism.

Other achievements include insurance awareness and youth mentorship; infrastructural development and advocacy and collaboration with various associations in the private sector.

Despite challenges thrownup by COVID-19, CIIN was able to deliver on six key initiatives by Oyegunle. Oyegunle noted that presiding over the affairs of the institute for the past 12 months had been a great task, but his team achieved, to a large extent, the set objectives, despite the raging COVID-19.

He submitted that his sincere desire and commitment to serve the great institute had been the driving force that kept him going amid all odds to achieve set goals, adding that the success would however not have been feasible without the tremendous support and cooperation of council members, elders of the institute, chairmen and members of committee of council, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), professional colleagues amongst othersnewtelegraphng.com/wp-admin/post-new.php

Like this: Like Loading...