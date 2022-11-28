Tech Conference: GIZ, Sterling Bank, others partner Edo State 

The Edo Innovates Tech Conference which is set to hold from November 29 – December 3, 2022 will host renowned industry experts sharing knowledge and experiences on all five days of the event.

The likes of Victor Asemota, Oswald Guobadia, Ukinebo Dare, Peace itimi, Charles Akhimien, Asemota Izoduwa, Wiza Jalakasi, Emmanuel Asika, Mene Blessing, Joshua Chibueze, Princess Edo Osagie, Olusola Amusan, Olubunmi Okunowo and Dr Charles Akhimen.

The Edo Innovates Tech Conference, hosted by the Edo State Government through the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EDOJOBS) and EdoInnovates in partnership with the German Development Corporation (GIZ), Pillow, Sterling Bank Nigeria, Google Developers Group, Decagon, RemoteBase, Songhai Labs and Edojobs centre has announced the list of panel discussions and breakout sessions to be facilitated by top tech industry expert at the Edo Innovates tech conference 2022.

The Edoinnovates tech conference (EITC2022) themed: ‘Innovation, Solutions and Talent; Driving The Economies of the Future’ is a five-day action packed event for techies, tech innovators and tech enthusiasts to network, collaborate, enhance visibility and gain exposure.

The conference is hosted by Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki, of Edo state, co-hosted by Victor Asemota, Board Chairman Edo Innovates and convened by Mr. Izoduwa Precious Asemota, Head, Edo Innovates

EITC2022 will feature a fireside chat on the Startups Act Conversation with the Senior Special Assistant on Digital Transformation to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Oswald Guobadia, panel sessions on the Evolution of Investments in Africa, and Exporting talents in Africa,

The Edo Innovates Technology Conference will act as a solid and safe space for tech talents and startups to network, build local solutions for their environment, expand their horizons and strengthen the ecosystem.

