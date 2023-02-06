News

Tech expert tasks INEC on BVAS

In order to ensure that there is stronger security protection for data transmission before the February 25th, 2023, general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been advised to conduct a stress test on Data-in-Motion or in Transit on Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) before the election proper. Speaking on a topic themed “understanding privacy and online risk in the digital world today,” tomarkthisyear’sWorld Data Privacy Day, organised by the Data and Knowledge Privacy Protection Initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, said the February 25, general election will be the first time in the history of the country that live data would be used to determine who will be the nextpresidentof thecountry. Akano said: “The inferno that can burn us as a country is the use of live data that is vulnerable to attack”, stating that it is in the best interest of INEC in particular and Nigeria to pay more than casual attention to “what we call the man in the middle attack, which hackers can exploit to intercept, modify, or retransmit election data while in motion or in transit.”

 

