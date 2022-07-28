Business

Tech firm inaugurates ambassador programme

Cuddle Realty has inaugurated its first set of ambassador programme to help promote the vision and mission of the firm in promoting wealth creation through real estate. Chief Marketing Officer, Cuddle Realty, Fabian George, said the ambassadors program would empower like minded young minds that can help spread the misson of Cuddle in their sphere of influence. “At Cuddle, our mission is to castrate poverty in every family by helping them build trans generational wealth using real estate as a tool.

All our ambassadors have been vetted, trained and equipped to spread the gospel of cuddle everywhere. “The ambassador’s narrative, entails us spreading this mandate of reaching out to people, financial literacy, helping people secure property for as low as N20,000. We want them to work with us. We have trained some people over the past three weeks. We have taught them what Cuddle is all about by inaugurating them as our ambassadors,” George stated. The ambassadors include Daniel Otaniyenuwa, Chinweizu Chikezie, Testimony Adebiyi, Moyosoroluwa Anjorin, Akinboni Glory bunmi, and Oladapo Oluwafunmilayo Cecilia.

 

