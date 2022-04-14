Business

Tech firm introduces smart cylinders to boost gas usage

Gasmonkey, an innovative tech company, has introduced smart cylinders to boost gas usage in Nigeria. The tech-infused cylinders are designed to ensure the safety of gas users, who currently face the risk of expired cylinders. Speaking at the unveiling of the product in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Gasmonkey, Mr. Paul Nnaluo, said the company was set up to provide solutions to the challenges of gas usage in Nigeria, leveraging technology. According to him, over 80 per cent of Nigerians are still not using gas despite the fact that it is cheaper and clean.

While noting that safety concern is one of the reasons many Nigerians have not been using gas, he said with the smart cylinders, safety concerns had been addressed, even as the users would not need to carry the cylinder about to refill. “With Gasmonkey smart cylinder, you do not have to worry about your gas finishing because you can monitor your usage through our app.

The gas suppliers, through their dashboard, also monitor their dashboard to know when your gas is about to finish and bring a replacement,” he said. Nnaluo added that the Gasmonkey app was an easy to use smart utility app that allows customers to manage their LPG consumption and pay for the services. “The app allows you to view your cylinder content and predictions on when they will run out. It also allows automatic ordering to avoid running out unplanned,” he said. He said the app also allows gas dealers to make projections of their sales as they are able to ascertain the number of their customers and when each of the customers would need another supply. Explaining the terms of usage, the Gasmonkey CEO said the cylinders are owned and managed by the company, while the customers pay rent annually. This arrangement, he said, ensure that the cylinders are properly managed without any risk of expiration.

 

