Tech Space: ‘Enhanced female capacity key to digital growth’

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Industry players have disclosed that the rate of female tech experts in Nigeria is too low compared to some other countries. For instance, they said there are about 2:10 ratio of female to male experts in technology, which, according to them, is not encouraging for the development of the country. Speaking to New Telegraph, the CEO of Feran Global Networks Ltd, Morenikeji Adebayo, said more female experts were needed in the tech space, stating that building female capacity in technology would aid the growth of the Nigerian technology and boost its digital economy. According to her, currently in Nigeria, the ratio of male to female experts in technology is just about 10 to 1.5 compared to other developed nations. In her experience as a tech expert, Adebayo said the gap between the male and the female in the sector was too wide, saying there are few women in the technology and digital ecosystem. She said though it is not peculiar to Nigeria and Africa alone as there is similar case in the technological advanced countries, the gap seemed to be much in less developed countries.

A report indicated that at 15 years of age, on average, only 0.5 per cent of girls wish to become ICT professionals, compared to five per cent of boys. It further showed that women-owned start-ups receive 23 per cent less funding and are 30 per cent less likely to have a positive exit compared to maleowned businesses. Meanwhile, it was said that the digital transformation provided new avenues for the economic empowerment of women and can contribute to greater gender equality. The Internet, digital platforms, mobile phones and digital financial services offer “leapfrog” opportunities for all and can help bridge the divide by giving women the possibil-ity to earn additional income, increase their employment opportunities, and access to knowledge and general information. A range of factors that underpin the digital gender divide identified include hurdles to access, affordability, lack of education as well as inherent biases and socio-cultural norms, which curtail women and girls’ ability to benefit from the opportunities offered by the digital transformation.

Technology and the internet can be a great enabler for girls but a lack of opportunities, skills and a fear of discrimination prevent many from using and creating digital tools and online content. Girls and women often have less access to technology and the internet compared to boys and men. Particularly in developing countries, girls and women struggle to afford technology and internet access. Stereotypes around technology being ‘for boys’ and fear of being discriminated against stop girls from using digital tools. In addition, girls’ relatively lower educational enrolment in disciplines that would allow them to perform well in a digital world – such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as information and communication technologies – coupled with women’s and girls’ more limited use of digital tools could lead to widening gaps and greater inequality.

One in five girls have left or significantly reduced their use of a social media platform after being harassed. Girls are five times less likely to consider a career in tech. The ability of women to access and use digital technologies is directly and indirectly affected by market-related factors including investment dynamics, regulations, and competition, especially in rural areas. To achieve gender equality, Adebayo said girls and young women need equal access to technology, digital training and be safe online.

She said: “Bridging the digital divide, or technology gap, means closing the distance between groups with access to technology, safer and more affordable access to digital tools. The governments need to do more on this aspect by hugely funding women training in ICT.” She said more females had to be encouraged to to learn skills in technology to bridge the gender gap in the sector. She appealed to the governments at all levels to create ICT training fund for the female technologists across the country, saying such would, not only help the nation’s economy, but also reduce poverty in the country.

 

