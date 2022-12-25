Business

Tech startup, Qene Game develops African mobile games

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The African gaming industry is rapidly expanding and ready to take on the global gaming economy with home-grown gaming companies such as Qene Games playing key roles in making this happen.

Based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the venture-backed startup was founded by Dawit Abraham to develop mobile games that represent Africa’s beautiful culture in the global gaming and entertainment industry, where it is currently highly under-represented.

Kukulu and Gebeta, two award-winning mobile games, are some of Qene Games’ brainchildren.

“They both have their concepts derived from an African storyline. For instance, Kukulu is the name of a chicken in Ethiopia which, according to the creators, originated from a traditional sport in Ethiopia called Akukulu Alnegam.

“This is one of the many mobile games based on an African storyline, and it presents opportunities for more creativity by mobile game developers,” Abraham said.

He added: “Ethiopia alone has more than one cultural heritage, you can imagine what Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, and the whole of Africa would present in contributing to its mobile gaming industry.”

Earlier in 2022, as one of the viable reasons to drive the gamification of African culture, 10 African gaming development studios converged under one umbrella, the Pan Africa Gaming Group (PAGG) to unite the continent’s gaming industry and help to grow the talent of young African developers.

“Qene Games as a member of PAGG aims to unlock the potential within the continent’s gaming industry through its enriching pan-African cultural heritage embedded in mobile games development and creating opportunities for more university graduates who are pursuing careers in mobile game development.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Stanbic IBTC offers zero naira opening balance for stockbroking accounts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, and Nigeria’s largest stockbroking firm, has removed the minimum stockbroking account-opening balance for individuals to allow zero set up amount via its mobile app or electronic trading (e-Trade) platform on its website. According to a statement, “the organisation has taken it upon itself to enlighten […]

nngx
Business

Stakeholders charged to prioritise ESG regulation to boost business

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Tinuade Awe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Exchange Regulation (NGX RegCo), has urged public and private stakeholders to urgently prioritise the implementation of key national and global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) related regulations. This call to action was made at the 16th Annual International Business Law Conference themed “Recent Developments in the Business Law […]
Business

Expert: Airline business in Nigeria prone to losses

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Chairman, HRG (Nigeria) and travel management consultant, Mr. Femi Adefope, has described aviation in Nigeria and, by extension, airline business in Nigeria and other places, as prone to losses, saying that Nigeria is a tough country to do such capital intensive business.   Adefope, who spoke to New Telegraph at the APG IET DAY in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica