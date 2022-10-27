News

Tech startups hopeful as FG assures investment in e-commerce

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Tech startups hopeful as FG assures investment in e-commerce

Tech startups in Nigeria are hopeful for expansion following the government’s plan to increase investments to $75 billion revenue target by 2025.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo at the recent stakeholders’ meeting on E-commerce and Digital Trade Policy for Nigeria stated that the inherent opportunities in the e-commerce value chain are yet to be fully harnessed largely due to inadequate investment, inadequate information on the opportunities in the sector and the inability of government to provide the required enabling environment.

Meanwhile, corroborating the minister‘s statement, the group CEO of Alerzo, Nigeria‘s leading business to business e-commerce platform, Adewale Opalaye noted that the pandemic showed how relevant e-commerce was to the communities it served.

“Alerzo will continue to engage with the governments and regulatory authorities to find the best solutions ‘‘to the challenges in the environments we operate to ensure that, collectively, we create an environment that supports e-commerce and innovation,” he added.

‘‘We are confident that the collective success of Alerzo and many other start-ups within the country will continue to attract new entrepreneurs, other industry players and investors to these markets,” he concluded.

Adebayo added: “the government has identified e-commerce as a major priority programme that will play a critical role in the promotion of commodity trade, especially with the realities of the unprecedented COVID-19 global pandemic. He expressed the ministry’s passion to grow investment opportunities in the e-commerce value chain which is capable of contributing significantly to the GDP.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Olubadan designate
News

Olubadan: Oyo issues travel advisory as Ibadan wears new look

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

As preparations reach top gear level towards observing a hitch-free celebration of the installation of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Ishola Balogun (Alli Okunmade 11), today, the metropolis as at yesterday, has worn a new look. New Telegraph checks revealed that many streets and routes cleaned of debris and social menace, just as […]
News Top Stories

Mimiko, Olafeso may emerge as Ayu’s possible replacement

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

…Arapaja, Agbaje also on the card Following the insistence of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s camp on the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a condition for his support, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT) may look towards the South-West […]
News

How Dr. Joseph Yi expanded his career beyond healthcare and into entrepreneurship

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Opening a business as a doctor involves more than just hanging a sign outside. Many doctors don’t opt for private practices because they lack the experience as entrepreneurs. This decision makes sense since, according to research by Michael T. Deane for Investopedia, as much as 20% of businesses fail within the first two years of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica