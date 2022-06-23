Tech4Dev, Microsoft to train 5,000 youths, civil servants in Delta

Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev) has partnered with Microsoft and the Delta State government to train 5,000 youths and civil servants in the state in intermediate technology proficiency under the Emerging Markets Model Initiative (EMMI) for the next 12 months. According to the organisers, the training begins with a threemonth intensive intermediate training programme in cyber security, software development and product design from June to September, 2022. They said: “The EMMI is a multi-year, multi-stakeholder private-public-non-profit partnership designed by Microsoft for the purpose of building the capacity of key government ministries, departments and agencies to offer sustainable, scalable reskilling and employment services aligned to the local labour markets.

The Delta State government, as strategic partners with Tech4Dev and Microsoft on the project, will provide beneficiaries with laptops to help with ease of learning. “A total of 66 youths and 34 civil servants who scaled through the rigorous examination process are part of the first batch of the upskilling programme, which will see them become master trainers responsible for re-delivering the initiative across the state.

“The vision of the programme is to offer youths an opportunity to grow their careers, improve employability and create sustainable businesses from within the state, while it will help the civil servants improve their productivity and also help to sustain government’s technology drive.” Speaking about the training, Founder and Director of Development, Tech4Dev, Joel Ogunsola, said that he expects beneficiaries to come out better and use what has been learnt to contribute immensely to the tech ecosystem in the state, country and the world at large. He explained: “This is a programme that has been in the pipeline for a while and I want to thank Microsoft and the Delta State government for making this possible.

I believe this project will help position the beneficiaries for the future of work and they will greatly impact their environment. “We hope that in the next 12 months, we will be able to churn out not just tech prospects, but masters in the learning tracks we’re offering. Tech4Dev is a non-profit organisation aimed at equipping young Africans with digital and life skills that will help foster economic prosperity, financial freedom and sustainable development.

