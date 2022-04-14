Business

Tech4Dev opens applications for 2023 Women Techsters Fellowship

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Tech4Dev, a non-profit organisation dedicated to creating access to decent work, entrepreneurship opportunities and platforms for Africans, has announced plans to empower five million African girls and women by 2030. To this end, the organisation is calling for applications for its Women Techsters 2023 Fellowship programme. According to the organisation, the Women Techsters Fellowship, launched in 2021, is a year-long immersive training and experiential learning program for young girls and women across Africa to acquire deep tech skills through six months of intensive training, six months internship, and mentorship.

The programme, designed using globally recognised standardised learning curriculums across the eight learning tracks, ensures the best learning experience to deliver the right outcomes. Tech4Dev disclosed that in its first year, the Women Techsters Fellowship received over 4,800 applications from 19 countries, accepted 338 beneficiaries into the programme, which is a seven per cent acceptance rate from five countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa.

It added that Women Techsters Fellowship seeks to do even more this year. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the 2023 Fellowship, the Women Techsters Initiative lead, Blessing Ashi, highlighted the objectives of the Women Techsters Initiative. According to her, “the objectives of the Women Techsters Initiative are to empower girls and women interested in careers in technology to access the right learning opportunities, enable them to gain access to decent jobs within the technology ecosystem, and equip them with the right skills needed to thrive through its programs such as the Women Techsters Open Day, Bootcamp, Masterclass, and the Fellowship.” She added that the organisation’s desired outcome by 2030 is to have 70 per cent of its trained women gain access to decent jobs; 25 per cent of them go on to study technology-related courses and five per cent of them build and run technology-enabled and deep tech startups.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria gets World Bank $400m credit to scale up COVID-19 vaccination

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The World Bank’s Board of Directors has approved a $400 million credit to Nigeria in additional financing, from its International Development Association (IDA), for COVID-19 vaccine acquisition, the bank announced in a statement it issued on Friday, in Washington.   The bank said that the fund is meant to provide upfront financing for safe and […]
Business

Mastercard lauds Nigerian women’s risk-taking appetite

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

LEADERSHIP Despite the gender gap and social challenges, entrepreneurial women are leading the way   A study by Mastercard has identified Nigerian and Angolan women as creative and innovative risk-takers in entrepreneurship.   While disclosing details of its inaugural Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index, which holds that 81 per cent of the Middle East and […]
Business

National carrier project still on course, says FG

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

EYES ON BALL Nigerians travel on airlines by smaller less resource-endowed African countries …decries failure to airlift home-bound Nigerians   Despite hitches that truncated the plan by Federal Government to set up an airline for the country three years ago, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, said the government was on course to pursue the dream of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica