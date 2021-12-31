Technical committee members deny knowledge of new foreign coach

…Adepoju, Ikpeba say NFF is disrespectful

The Technical Committee members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have cried foul over the role ascribed to it by the football body on the appointment of new Super Eagles Manager, Jose Paseiro.

The NFF in a communique issued on Wednesday stated that the Technical Committee of the federation recommended that Peseiro should be employed by the board of the federation. A member of the committee and a former international, Mutiu Adepoju, said he was not aware of any meeting where the issue of a foreign technical adviser was discussed.

“We have not met in recent times. Our meetings have not been more than two in over three years and the appointment of the new coach was never tabled for the committee. “It is funny to hear that we recommended the new coach but it is important to say many of us are in the dark,” Adepoju said.

F o r – mer Africa Foot- baller o f the year, Victor Ikpeba, was furious in his reaction. He stressed that the NFF disrespected the members of the Technical Committee with the false information given to the public. Ikpeba said: “We were never told about the new coach.

Maybe they carried the head of the committee along but others are in the dark. “The federation should learn to respect people. Many of us are not aware of the shortlist and the eventual decision to hire the new coach but to come out and tell the public that we endorsed t h e Portug u e s e is bad. It is fraudulent.

They have the right to make a de- cision but that should not be hung on the technical committee.” Ahmed Fresh is the chairman of the Technical Ccommittee that also has Felix Anyansi as vice while Dahiru Sadi and Paul Bassey are some of the other members.

