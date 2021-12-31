Sports

Technical committee members deny knowledge of new foreign coach

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

…Adepoju, Ikpeba say NFF is disrespectful

 

The Technical Committee members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have cried foul over the role ascribed to it by the football body on the appointment of new Super Eagles Manager, Jose Paseiro.

 

The NFF in a communique issued on Wednesday stated that the Technical Committee of the federation recommended that Peseiro should be employed by the board of the federation. A member of the committee and a former international, Mutiu Adepoju, said he was not aware of any meeting where the issue of a foreign technical adviser was discussed.

 

“We have not met in recent times. Our meetings have not been more than two in over three years and the appointment of the new coach was never tabled for the committee. “It is funny to hear that we recommended the new coach but it is important to say many of us are in the dark,” Adepoju said.

 

F o r – mer Africa Foot- baller o f the  year, Victor Ikpeba, was furious in his reaction. He stressed that the NFF disrespected the members of the Technical Committee with the false information given to the public. Ikpeba said: “We were never told about the new coach.

 

Maybe they carried the head of the committee along but others are in the dark. “The federation should learn to respect people. Many of us are not aware of the shortlist and the eventual decision to hire the new coach but to come out and tell the public that we endorsed t h e Portug u e s e is bad. It is fraudulent.

 

They have the right to make a de- cision but that should not be hung on the technical committee.” Ahmed Fresh is the chairman of the Technical Ccommittee that also has Felix Anyansi as vice while Dahiru Sadi and Paul Bassey are some of the other members.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

FA Community Shield come alive on DStv,Gotv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The 2020-21 Premier League season is just around the corner, with the battle set to begin in earnest on Saturday, 12 September for the Premier League and La Liga and on Saturday, 19 September for Serie A. Arsenal and Liverpool will be raising the curtain on the highly anticipated season, with African superstars, Mohammed Salah […]
Sports

English Premier League maybe disrupted again

Posted on Author Reporter

  Concerns are growing over whether English football’s top flight can complete the season on schedule after Aston Villa became the fourth Premier League club to suffer a coronavirus outbreak on Thursday (Jan 7). The Birmingham-based club were forced to cancel training and close their training ground after two rounds of testing returned multiple positive cases […]
Sports

Positive COVID-19 tests at Fulham put game at Spurs in doubt

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulham’s Premier League match at Tottenham on Wednesday is in doubt because of new coronavirus cases at the west London club. The fixture is due to kick-off at 18:00 GMT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reports the BBC. On Tuesday the latest round of Premier League coronavirus testing found 18 people had the virus – […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica