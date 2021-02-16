Technical education’ll aid industrial growth – Ogun SA

The Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Technical Education, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa, said that the state government is fully ready to develop technical education at all levels in public and private sectors.

He spoke of the vision and determination to train 5,000 youths in order to make them self-sufficient, self-reliant and contribute their quotas economically to the state.

Odemuyiwa, who disclosed this during a working visit along with his team to Wessy Creation Institute, Ibara in Abeokuta, added that the concept was in line with quality assurance for the certification of training centres for artisans and craftsmanship in the state.

The Special Adviser, however, noted that the institute was an accredited institution for the training of artisans in fashion and textile design, explaining that it was imperative to encourage the founder and others by providing an enabling environment for them to thrive.

Odemuyiwa, who also pointed out that technical education, would go a long way in helping to fast track the development of the industrial sub-sector and improve the overall economy of the state, if properly developed and harnessed to meet international standards.

Responding, the Chairman of Wessy Creation Group of Companies, Otunba Wasiu Taiwo, however, lauded the state government for developing technical education in the state, even as he added that Nigeria was blessed with vibrant youths.

While reiterating that support from the government and other stakeholders would take the fashion industry to greater heights, he urged the Federal Government to tap into opportunities available in the industry with a view to providing jobs for the teeming youths in the country.

This was as he hinted that the establishment of entrepreneurship and skills acquisition centres for the youths would reduce the high unemployment rate in the country. In a related development,

Odemuyiwa said that the state government was planning to revive technical education at the secondary school level, as preparation was in top gear to make Abeokuta Grammar School, as pioneer school for the initiative because of its accomplishments in science and technology

Like this: Like Loading...