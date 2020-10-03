Technical fault frustrates Kalu flight to Maiduguri

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was on Saturday frustrated and disappointment over the refusal of the engine of his private jet to start.

The former Governor of Abia State had stormed the private jet wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja where he was billed to jet out to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The visit, according to reports, was connected to the wedding ceremony of the son of Kalu’s bosom friend, Dr. Lawan Bukari, a former registrar of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

Dr. Lawan according to reports was the Dean of Student Affairs of University of Maiduguri when Kalu was a student. However, Kalu’s flight became stalled after one of the engines of Kalu’s jet stationed to ferry Kalu and his entourage refused to start.

Our correspondent learnt that on the pilot’s advice, the former governor and his team had to disembark from the aircraft.

Among Kalu’s entourage were: Senator Abubakar Kyari, Dr Daniel Kanu, Alhaji Mustapha Habeeb, Hon. Usman Zannah, Hon. Ibrahim Bukar Mohd, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu and Hon. Obinna Oriaku

Kalu was seen visibly angry as he left the airport.

It will be recalled that Borno State Capital hosts the University of Maiduguri which was attended by Kalu and President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, who where roommates while at the university.

The Chief Whip’s first foray into the world of business also started in Maiduguri where he engaged in the manufacturing and supplying of furniture around the state.

