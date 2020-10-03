News

Technical fault frustrates Kalu flight to Maiduguri

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was on Saturday frustrated and disappointment over the refusal of the engine of his private jet to start.
The former Governor of Abia State had stormed the private jet wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja where he was billed to jet out to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
The visit, according to reports, was connected to the wedding ceremony of the son of Kalu’s bosom friend, Dr. Lawan Bukari, a  former registrar of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).
Dr. Lawan according to reports was the Dean of Student Affairs of University of Maiduguri when Kalu was a student. However,  Kalu’s flight became stalled after one of the engines of Kalu’s jet stationed to ferry Kalu and his entourage refused to start.
Our correspondent learnt that on the pilot’s advice,  the former governor and his team had to disembark from the aircraft.
Among Kalu’s entourage were: Senator Abubakar Kyari, Dr Daniel Kanu, Alhaji Mustapha Habeeb, Hon. Usman Zannah, Hon. Ibrahim Bukar Mohd, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu and Hon. Obinna Oriaku
Kalu was seen visibly angry as he left the airport.
It will be recalled that Borno State Capital hosts the University of Maiduguri which was attended by Kalu and President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, who where roommates while at the university.
The Chief Whip’s first foray into the world of business also started in Maiduguri where he engaged in the manufacturing and supplying of furniture around the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari to Service Chiefs: Rejig operational strategies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays clampdown on drug peddlers, consumers President Muhammadu Buahri has ordered the service chiefs to review their strategies in terms of operations and intelligence gathering in view of the deteriorating security situation across the country. National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), who disclosed this after a meeting of the security chiefs with the […]
News

Meet Ryan Alford: Marketing Influencer, Entrepreneur Helping Brands Grow In Real Time

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Ryan Alford is a seasoned veteran of the ad industry. For over 20 years he has helped brands dominate their markets, working with some of the largest and most recognizable brands in the world. Founded in 2018, his company Radical is a full-service digital advertising agency, and one of the fastest growing companies in the […]
News

Bayelsa govt. charges teachers, parents to take responsibility

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

As schools resume on Wednesday across the country, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has charged teachers, parents and students to take responsibility to avoid further spread of the Corona Virus disease. Inugurating a special committee monitoring committee on Tuesday in Yenagoa to ensure the safe reopening of schools across the state, the governor said that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: