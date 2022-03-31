News

Technology: Adhere to admission ration, Buhari orders polytechnics

President MuhammaduBuhari yesterday ordered all polytechnics to adhere to the admission policy of 70:30 ratio in favour of science and technology- based programmes. Buhari, who stated this during the 20th convocation of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, said the polytechnic education system provides middle and high-level manpower to the economy. The combined convocation witnessed the graduation of 10,358 students in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021, and conferment of a fellowship award on Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola aka Yayi, who represents Lagos West in the National Assembly. Buhari said Nigeria relies on the polytechnic system for the production of “globally competitive manpower for the industrial development and economic growth of the country.” The President, who was represented by Dr Adeleye Adeoye, Director of Polytechnic and Allied Institutions, Ministry of Education, implored the polytechnic to take a practical approach to Technical and Vocational Education in form of training andretrainingof artisansand craftsmen through the adoption of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) guidelines.

 

