Technology Board: Experts optimistic about outcome on economy

Consistent with its bid to strengthen the diversity of the capital market by redefining it as an attractive destination for technology companies, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) held the NGX Technology Board Webinar to drive comprehensive discussions and cogent actions to develop African technology.

The event, with the theme “Enabling the Next Wave of Growth for Technology Companies in Africa,” had astute professionals in both the public and private sectors express optimism about the proposed launch of NGX Technology Board to encourage more tech listings and contribute substantially to the proliferation of opportunities for African technology firms.

Opening the event with his remarks, the Chairman of NGX, Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, OON, represented by NGX board member, Erelu Angela Adebayo, said that Nigeria was home to several unicorns like Flutterwave, Andela, Jumia, Opay, which have valuations surpassing $1 billion. He said: “As a sustainable exchange championing Africa’s growth, NGX is positioned to support the growth of the next wave of technology companies. It is stimulating the capital market, providing a tailored platform for tech companies in Nigeria and wider Africa to access growth capital whilst providing exit opportunities for all investors.

“The next wave of growth for home-bred technology companies needs to be anchored on sustainability, agility, collaboration and digital innovation and these are elements that NGX represents.” Director-General, Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr Lamido Yuguda, represented by Dayo Obisan, Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, while delivering his goodwill message, noted that with the several developments recorded in the technology space.

