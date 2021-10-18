Business

Technology firm names CCO

Terragon has appointed Ajay Mathur as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). The company said in a statement that Mathur would lead the company’s revenue team, with the responsibility of driving revenue growth and  commercial activities for the business across its regional markets in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and globally.

 

Mathur is an experienced marketing and commercial management professional with 28 years experience. Before joining Terragon, Mathur worked as chief commercial director and chief operating officer at Glo1 Globacom for West Africa.

 

Also, he has worked as chief commercial officer at ATC Nigeria and Telikom PNG (Papua New Guinea/ Australia) and held senior leadership positions with Tata Teleservices, Vodafone and Reliance Communications in India.

 

Also, his functional expertise covers marketing, commercial operations, new product development, sales operations, customer management, branded retail and P&L profit centre management.

 

The company noted that Mathur’s appointment would drive business growth through pan-African adoption of Terragon’s products and technologies.

