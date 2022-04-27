nngx
Technology key to capital market devt –Onyema

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Mr. Oscar Onyema, has commended the level of technological advancement achieved by Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). Speaking at the 18th Annual Columbia University Africa Economic Forum hosted by Columbia Business School, he said: “Over the past 10 to 15 years, the continuous investment in automating key processes and procedures has effectively positioned NGX as a leading technology-enabled exchange hub. “Today, market transactions are driven by cuttingedge technology, similar to what is obtainable in leading global securities exchange.

At NGX, trading is conducted using X-Gen platform, while one of the fastest trading platforms in Africa and market surveillance is performed using the SMARTS platform. These technology solutions made it easy for NGX to transition to remote trading during COVID- 19 without missing a day of trade.”

Explaining his transition in the Nigerian capital market, Onyema stated that his journey through the then Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) started in 2011 when the Exchange, impacted by the 2008 global economic crises, lost almost 70 per cent of market valuation. He stated: “To stabilise the market, we worked with stakeholders within the capital market to create a transformation strategy whilst focusing on the demutualisation of the Exchange, which we completed last year, transforming the Exchange into a Group structure that owns interests in about ten different companies with NGX as one of the wholly-owned subsidiaries

 

