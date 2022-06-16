Technology should play significant role in security operations –Fayemi

Dr. Kayode Fayemi is the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum. In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on the recent attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, what South West governors should do to protect the region and state police, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What was the immediate impression of the South-West governors on the Owo Catholic Church incident?

What happened on June 5th will go down in the history of Nigeria as one of the most heinous attacks on innocent citizens of this country. When citizens get to the point that they live in fear of going to their normal places of worship or going to their farms, that is almost a state of Armageddon and when we met, it was basically not just reviewing what happened, which led to loss of over 40 innocent lives in Owo, Ondo State but the general security situation in the South-West as well as the country. We are still finding it very hard to comprehend what happened because this is the first time such an attack would happen in the South-West. Yes, we know that this may have happened in other parts of the country in times past but we tried within the limits of our powers to anticipate and prevent this sort of heinous crime against humanity. That is partly what led to the establishment of Amotekun, which we did almost two years to complement the efforts of the mainstream security agencies and we don’t want to jump to any conclusion as to why what happened in Owo happened until full investigations are conducted. We await the result of these investigations but pending the time that happens, we feel that we need to build the confidence of our people, address the agitations that are wide stream in the whole of South-West at this moment and work with the federal institutions, particularly the intelligence agencies and the security agencies to reorganize and refocus the architecture in order to respond and address this very unfortunate development. This is a war on the people and there is no other way to describe it and that is why we are taking the steps we are taking. Flying the flag at half mask is just a symbolic indication of how much of a crisis we are in and why an attack on Owo is an attack on all of us in Nigeria. We are all from Owo now and we must do everything to stop a repeat of this. And we hope that the security agencies will corporate with us to address this terrible tragedy that occurred in Owo.

Were the governors surprised over the attack and what kind of impression do they have over the incident?

Yes, we have access to all manners of intelligence and all manner of security information but it is not all intelligence that is actionable intelligence. And when intelligence is actionable, our duty is to pass it to the relevant institutions responsible for this especially when they come to our attention. I don’t want us to jump the gun as far as this is concerned and that is why I’m not going to go into details as to what intelligence we had and at what point we had it. But suffice it to say that the security institutions are conducting their own investigation and we are also in our own way complementing that effort. The governor of Ondo State has already reassured the citizens of the state that he is going to go after these people, track them, apprehend them and ensure that they are held culpable for this crime against humanity. This is a crime that has attracted global attention. So, it is not just us that are now tracking this. There are sister institutions that are not necessarily Nigerian that are helping to track what transpired on June 5th. So, I will just say, let’s await the outcome of the investigation, while we continue to provide measures to protect the citizens of our states.

Does your intelligence also point to Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP)?

You just heard me that I am not going to go into any speculation. As far as I’m concerned, statements about ISWAP, Boko Haram or whatever institution that is responsible for this is purely speculation at this stage. I haven’t seen any evidence that concretely put this in the corner of any of these rogue groups. Really, it doesn’t matter at this stage because they have already committed this crime and they have demonstrated the capacity to cause maximum damage to the people. Our duty as security officers is to ensure that this does not occur again and that we go after elements of this nature, whichever organization they may represent within our domain and that is precisely what is happening at this time.

What are the immediate interventions that the governors have resolved in handling this issue?

It is very difficult for me to start going into the specifics of the security arrangements that we have to protect citizens on the media because that is playing into the hands of the enemy. I’m not going to do that. All I’m going to tell you is that that statement met exactly what it says. Intervention would require a lot of interventions in security, economic, political and otherwise. So, just allow us to put it in the manner we put it in the communiqué. And we will continue to work with those institutions that are empowered to take steps to stem the tide of this unfortunate development.

Why is state police not yet in operation in Nigeria even when we have identified it as a possible solution to insecurity?

I think the reason why we don’t have a state police is simply because internal security is on the exclusive list of the Nigerian constitution. And anything that is in the exclusive list of the Nigerian constitution resides in the domain of the federal government. So, the president is not responsible for the constitution of the country and I know for a fact that currently, the country is going through a constitutional reform process. We don’t know yet if that is something that will come out of that process. But that process is not an event if the citizens have come to conclusion just as the governors have that multi-level policing that will complement both federal police is a way to go in order to bring security closer to the people. Then, there are representatives of the people in the National Assembly and they are the ones responsible for the amendment of the constitution and we would expect that it is something that would be of concern to them. So, I don’t think it is fair to blame the president though the president may have a personal opinion on this and he is entitled to his opinion just as other citizens are entitled to their own opinion.

State police is not in the ongoing constitution review; does that mean that this administration is not favourably disposed to having state police?

I don’t believe that this administration micro-manages the legislative process. This administration is a recipient of legislative ideas and thoughts. Don’t forget that the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has a position on this. The Nasir El-Rufai committee on true federalism and one of the recommendations of that committee, which the party adopted, was that state police should form part of the constitutional reform. So, if the members of the National Assembly have not come to that decision, it may well be that they have not got enough numbers for that to happen. But don’t forget that the process is going through state assembly ratification and I’m aware that the state assemblies have indicated that they would like to have this as an issue reflected in the constitutional process.

Part of the communiqué is to review operations of motorcyclists in the South-West, are we to expect a significant decision on this, particularly an outright ban in their operations?

A review does not necessarily mean a ban. It says a review of the operations and it is that review that will determine what we will do. And it has to be taken on a state-by-state basis as well even as we try to have a regional outlook as far as that is concerned. I think it is a no-brainer why we are concerned about the activities of okada, we have discovered not once, not twice in the intelligence gathering as consistently go on in our states that some of these elements undertaking okada transportation are agents of these criminal bandits that are ravaging the whole of the country. And clearly, we need to balance the need for economic sustenance at the level of citizens with the need for security of the citizens. I think that is what the review would come out with.

What do you say to people who think that the meeting of the governors wouldn’t be any different from their previous meetings?

Well, I have not told you that nothing will come out of that meeting, as a matter of fact, we are holding a physical meeting because the meeting which you referred to as a virtual meeting in the immediate aftermath of what happened in Owo. But we have now called a physical meeting that would also have security chiefs involved in it. We will continue to engage with federal security officials on this matter and we just urge our people to be patient, so we can understand the grief and the agitation in our communities as far as this issue is concerned. But precipitate action is also not what will get us to where we want to be. We need to be measured, we need to be focused, we need to be driven by data and facts, and we need to ensure that technology begins to play a much more significant role in our security operations. And that is precisely what will come out of this exercise.

