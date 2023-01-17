Technology: There’re more frontiers to be exploited by talented entrepreneurs, says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has observed that with the rapid growth of innovation and technology recorded over the years globally, there weremoreexcitingnewfrontiers to be explored and harnessed by Nigeria’s talented and enterprising young entrepreneurs. Osinbajo said this inaprerecorded speechataweekend ceremony in Lagos to mark the 20th anniversary of Interswitch, a leading fintech company in Nigeria and Africa.

According to a release made available to newsmen yesterday, Osinbajo, while speaking at the ceremony on Saturday, noted that, “as innovation and technology open exciting newfrontiersinmedicine and healthcare, we can be rest assured that Nigeria willnotlagbehind. Innovative disruptions thrive on natural and human occasioned-gaps within the system.”

Hecontinued:“Thisiswhy our continent is undoubtedly the next and possibly the last frontier. “All across the continent, there are yawning gaps waiting to be plugged by innovative ideas and entrepreneurial efforts.

It is exciting to see how sprightly young people, particularly, are rising to the challenge and the accelerated paceof creativedisruptionsin their wake.” On the incredible talents and potential of Nigeria and Africa’s young people to drive socioeconomic growth, the Vice President stated that, “in 2021 alone, African tech startups raised over $4 billion in funding, with over564 startups across the continent solvingcriticalproblemsinalmost every sector.

“Within the next two decades Africa’s workforce will be the largest in the world. They are skilled and they are coming. As a result, more innovative disruptors will yet emerge to plug more of these gaps.”

