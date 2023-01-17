News Top Stories

Technology: There’re more frontiers to be exploited by talented entrepreneurs, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA Comment(0)

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has observed that with the rapid growth of innovation and technology recorded over the years globally, there weremoreexcitingnewfrontiers to be explored and harnessed by Nigeria’s talented and enterprising young entrepreneurs. Osinbajo said this inaprerecorded speechataweekend ceremony in Lagos to mark the 20th anniversary of Interswitch, a leading fintech company in Nigeria and Africa.

According to a release made available to newsmen yesterday, Osinbajo, while speaking at the ceremony on Saturday, noted that, “as innovation and technology open exciting newfrontiersinmedicine and healthcare, we can be rest assured that Nigeria willnotlagbehind. Innovative disruptions thrive on natural and human occasioned-gaps within the system.”

Hecontinued:“Thisiswhy our continent is undoubtedly the next and possibly the last frontier. “All across the continent, there are yawning gaps waiting to be plugged by innovative ideas and entrepreneurial efforts.

It is exciting to see how sprightly young people, particularly, are rising to the challenge and the accelerated paceof creativedisruptionsin their wake.” On the incredible talents and potential of Nigeria and Africa’s young people to drive socioeconomic growth, the Vice President stated that, “in 2021 alone, African tech startups raised over $4 billion in funding, with over564 startups across the continent solvingcriticalproblemsinalmost every sector.

“Within the next two decades Africa’s workforce will be the largest in the world. They are skilled and they are coming. As a result, more innovative disruptors will yet emerge to plug more of these gaps.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Wife of slain vendor denies N500m suit against Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The wife of an Abuja-based vendor, Mr. Ifeanyi Okereke, who was shot and killed by a security aide attached to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on November 19, has disassociated herself from the law suit filed against the Speaker demanding a compensation of N500 million from the Speaker. The decease’s […]
News

DSS quizzes ex-gov, APC chieftains over anti-Buhari meeting

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Jibrilla Bindow, is currently in trouble for convening a meeting during which invectives, even death wish, were rained on President Muhammadu Buhari. The alleged conspiracy blew open when an audio recording of the meeting was leaked and started circulating in the media. Bindow was said to have […]
News

Zelensky ties fate of east Ukraine to city battle

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that fighting for the city of Severodonetsk may decide the outcome of the war in the east of the country. “In many respects, the fate of the Donbas is being decided there,” he said as combat raged in the industrial belt with Russian and separatist forces, reports the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica