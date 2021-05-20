Business

TECNO Camon 17 debuts with fashion show

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Smartphone company, TECNO, launched another trend-setting device, Camon 17, into the Nigerian mobile market. The company unveiled the Camon 17 series in a grand fashion show described as the first of its kind. The launch, titled: “Rise of The Selfie,” dived into the selfie’s history and why it has become such an essential feature of the current generation. According to the company, this aligned with a cause TECNO has been championing “a smartphone is not about the brand, but the individuality of each consumer.” For the fashion show, Kunle Afolayan, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Bibyonce, Yolanda Okereke, and Unlimited LA, all share their valuable insights. They introduced the audience to the camera power of the Camon 17. This gave the audience an understanding of why the TECNO CAMON 17 is so well-suited for its users.

They all flaunted the phone’s sleek details and camera skills, claiming that selfie phones like the TECNO CAMON 17 Pro allows users to control their own images by taking photos that showcase the best of themselves. Speaking at the launch, Marketing Manager, TECNO Nigeria, Attai Oguche, said the TECNO Camon 17’s entrance to the smartphone market came at the perfect time. “Users want more from their selfiesandwouldappreciateasmartphone with a high-quality camera and grants them the freedom to explore their creativity,” he said.

“The 64+8+5+2MP superpowerful camera modules bring users unprecedented clear photography experiences. Each camera lens has its mission and outstanding feature, truly living up to the users’ expectation that each picture could be a masterpiece.

