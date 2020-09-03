TECNO dismisses malware claim in W2

Chinese mobile manufacturer, TECNO, has allayed the fears of its device users, saying it has fixed the security problem found on one of its smartphone models, W2. The company in a statement reacting to reports of xHelper/ Triada malware pre-installed in the smartphone said its security team had addressed the problem by releasing a fix. A security firm, Secure-D, had reported that most Tecno W2 smartphones in Africa are infected with xHelper, a pre-installed malware signing mobile users up to subscription services without their permission. However, Tecno in a statement explained that back in March 2018, it “identified that the Triada issue affected only a version of W2 devices across all series of TECNO mobile phones.

At the initial time of detecting the issue, we put together a security team to work on the solution. Consequently, we released the first official OTA fix to users on March 20th, 2018, with rigorous system tests and GMS tests set out by Google.

“By April 30th, 2018, the official OTA fixes adapted for different versions of W2 devices were released, assuring that the problem was fixed once the consumer accepted the system update by installing the fix. “For current W2 users facing Triada issue presently, we advise that they download the OTA fix on their phone for installation, or contact TECNO’s after-sales service support for assistance. “At TECNO, we have always attached great importance to users’ data security and product safety.

Every single software installed on each device runs through a series of rigorous security checks, such as our security scan platform, Google Play Protect, GMS BTS, and VirusTotal test,” the company stated. TECNO added that, in addition, a 90-day security patch update is periodically delivered to its users to ensure that the security of our products and the protection of users’ devices from malware are not compromised.

