TECNO partners MTN to spread 5G network

As part of their effort to make 5G network available and affordable for average Nigerians, a smartphone manufacturer, TECNO, has signed a partnership agreement with the largest telecom operator in Nigeria, MTN. TECNO launched its SPARK 10 5G smartphone to seal the other partnership agreement with MTN, as part of its efforts to drive digital inclusion and make fast internet access to all. At the launching of the smartphones in Lagos yesterday, the representatives of TECNO said the SPARK 10 5G is the latest addition to TECNO’s Spark series. “It has advanced features that appeal to techsavvy consumers who demand high-speed internet connectivity, a fast processor, and a long-lasting battery.

“Its 6.6-inch HD+ display delivers clear, vivid visuals, while the 50 MP camera allows users to capture stunning photos and videos in any lighting condition. “The partnership between TECNO and MTN Nigeria aims to provide Nigerians with a top-of-therange smartphone that will deliver 5G connectivity and exceptional performance. TECNO will provide cutting- edge technology and design to make 5G-enabled phones available to Nigerians. With this partnership, Nigerians can experience ultrafast MTN 5G connectivity with low latency on their TECNO SPARK 10.”

