TECNO Phantom X wins iF Design Award 2022

TECNO has been announced the winner of the prestigious iF Design Award 2022 in the Product and the Telecommunication categories for the outstanding product design of its Phantom. This marked TECNO’s debut award in the international design competition, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to technological innovation and continual breakthroughs. As one of the most influential industrial design awards in the world, iF Design Award is known as the “Oscar of product design” for its “in-dependent, rigorous and reliable” screening standards and its impact.

It serves as a benchmark for global industrial design and development trends. Therefore, winning the iF design award means being recognised by international authorities in industrial design. This year, about 11,000 entries from 57 countries were submitted at iF design award. In the competition, Phantom X outperformed other entries, winning over the 132-member jury of independent design experts worldwide, the largest jury ever assembled. “We are extremely honoured to be awarded this prestigious international award for our Phantom X. Our dream has always been to revolutionise the landscape of smartphone photography for our users around the world, closing the gap between the professional camera and smartphone photography, while constantly pushing the evolution of design language to bring users up-to-date exterior ID design. In the future, we will remain committed to driving further changes in mobile imaging and the design language evolution,” Stephan Ha, TECNO General Manager, said.

 

