Tecno set for 5G, launches Camon 19 in Nigeria

Abolaji Adebayo A leading smartphone brand, TECNO has launched its 5G featured smartphone, CAMON 19 series in Nigeria as the country is set to launch its 5G network in August, this year.

The phone had earlier been launched at the Rockefeller Center in New York on June 14, 2022. Speaking at the launching, the Public Relations Manager for TECNO West Africa, Vincent Uzoegbu said the phone would enhance users’ experiences as it supports 5G network. Uzoegbu, who noted that the country would soon roll out its 5G network, said phone users are at the advantage of the technology. He said: “TECNO is the brand of the people.

To us, we are not just making smartphones, we are making companions, best friends for our consumers, devices that make their lives easier and help them achieve their goals.

“With its unique Super Night Portrait mode, the recently released Camon 19 phone stands out from its predecessors. Its sensor and lens work together to turn portraits taken in lowlight conditions into ones that are bright, contrast, and sharp while also removing visual artefacts (also known as “noise”).

“With its industry-first 64MP main camera and an RGBW sensor/glass lens co-developed with Samsung, the CAMON 19 Pro’s super night camera sets new standards for accurately capturing bright, clear images and portraits in less-than-optimal lighting situations.

This is accomplished by employing a sensor system that mimics the focus of a human eye and allows for exceptional light processing, along with a glass lens that increases the light intake by more than 208 percent and significantly increases the brightness of the image.”

The TECNO General Manager, Jack Guo, said: “The TECNO CAMON 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience.

We’re very proud to introduce the TECNO CAMON 19 series, which continues to reinforce TECNO’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design. “Launching the phone officially in Nigeria, TECNO did things differently by introducing the masterpiece with a fashion show, merging fashion and technology in one device.”

