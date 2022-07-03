Business

Tecno set for 5G, launches Camon 19 in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Abolaji Adebayo A leading smartphone brand, TECNO has launched its 5G featured smartphone, CAMON 19 series in Nigeria as the country is set to launch its 5G network in August, this year.

The phone had earlier been launched at the Rockefeller Center in New York on June 14, 2022. Speaking at the launching, the Public Relations Manager for TECNO West Africa, Vincent Uzoegbu said the phone would enhance users’ experiences as it supports 5G network. Uzoegbu, who noted that the country would soon roll out its 5G network, said phone users are at the advantage of the technology. He said: “TECNO is the brand of the people.

 

To us, we are not just making smartphones, we are making companions, best friends for our consumers, devices that make their lives easier and help them achieve their goals.

 

“With its unique Super Night Portrait mode, the recently released Camon 19 phone stands out from its predecessors. Its sensor and lens work together to turn portraits taken in lowlight conditions into ones that are bright, contrast, and sharp while also removing visual artefacts (also known as “noise”).

 

“With its industry-first 64MP main camera and an RGBW sensor/glass lens co-developed with Samsung, the CAMON 19 Pro’s super night camera sets new standards for accurately capturing bright, clear images and portraits in less-than-optimal lighting situations.

 

This is accomplished by employing a sensor system that mimics the focus of a human eye and allows for exceptional light processing, along with a glass lens that increases the light intake by more than 208 percent and significantly increases the brightness of the image.”

 

The TECNO General Manager, Jack Guo, said: “The TECNO CAMON 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience.

 

We’re very proud to introduce the TECNO CAMON 19 series, which continues to reinforce TECNO’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design. “Launching the phone officially in Nigeria, TECNO did things differently by introducing the masterpiece with a fashion show, merging fashion and technology in one device.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Labour flays kidnapping of students

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Alarmed by the kidnapping of 104 students of Federal Government College, Birnin- Yauri, Kebbi State, organised labour under the auspices of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has implored the Federal Government to take necessary measures to ensure the release of the students without causing further pain and anguish to their parents and […]
Business

African Alliance set for brokers’ roadshow

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In its bid to continually strengthen relationship with the elite brokers body in Nigeria, foremost life insurer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, has highlighted plans to host the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) in Lagos.   The meeting, first of three planned by the legacy insurer, will hold on February 22, 2022, at the […]
Business

CBN: Manufacturing’s contraction persists as PMI touches 48.5

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Manufacturing firms in the country have continued to grapple with impact of the coronavirus crisis, as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey report shows the index at 48.5 points for August compared with 44.9 in the previous month. The report, which was posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica