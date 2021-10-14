TECNO unveils CAMON18 series

Global smartphone brand, TECNO, has released its newest CAMON18 series — CAMON18 Premier, CAMON18P, and CAMON18 pushing the boundaries for a professional camera smartphone with an anti-shake feature. According to the company, the new CAMON18 Premier brings together the best of the CAMON series, such as TAIVOS, Super Night Mode, Selfie Mode to combine with an allnew Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera, a 60X Hybrid Zoom, and even more enhanced AI features for achieving professional videography. Featuring an AMOLED screen with a 120hz refresh rate makes every touch experience faster and smoother. Furthermore, TECNO’s CAMON 18 Premier with Low Blue Light Certification from TÜV Rheinland will provide consumers with the best eye care possible.

Powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G96 chip and supported by a redesigned HiOS 8.0 showcase the CAMON series at what it does best, exceeding expectations once again to produce the best photos and videos that technology can offer. Speaking during the launch of the devices, General Manager of TECNO, Stephan Ha, said: “We always seek for breakthroughs of product and technology to inspire our consumers to unlock the world of possibilities. The digital revolution with the rise of new generations brings the latest trend of film making through a smartphone device.

“The CAMON 18 Premier is the first TECNO product to take Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera technology innovations to create a brand-new experience for users. “With ‘Stop At Nothing’ as TECNO’s brand spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations as we have delivered through CAMON 18 Series.” According to him, the CAMON 18 Premier’s rear camera follows the meticulously ratioed design philosophy that enhances the three lenses — a 64MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra- steady Gimbal Camera with a widened frame, and an 8MP periscope lens housed within a new elegant glowing and ceramic backing and a cleaner, tougher flat surface design.

“The CAMON 18 Premier uses a 5X periscope lens and Galileo algorithm engine, which accesses multiple frames and gathers pixel information to enhance resolution and clarity. “By combining the 5X optical zoom capability with up to 12X AI algorithm-based digital zoom, users can achieve an incredible 60X hybrid zoom and travel as far as the moon in photography, elevating smartphone astrophotography to spectacular levels.”

