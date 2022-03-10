Business

Tecnotree launches digital multi-experience platform with MTN

Tecnotree, a Finnish-based global provider of digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Digital Service Providers (DSPs), announced the launch of its digital multi-experience platform – “Tecnotree Moments” – in collaboration with MTN Nigeria. The multi-experience partner ecosystem offering aims to create lifestyle bundles of content, applications, and connectivity through a pre-integrated digital partner ecosystem for global, local and glocal highdemand and hyper-growth sectors.

The platform will attract leading partners across different sectors such as education, entertainment, gaming, sports, health, and wellness, to enter Nigeria and use direct customer billing to convert ecosystem partners into instant revenue generators across the enterprise and consumer segments.

‘Tecnotree Moments’ is a gateway of digital services and lifestyle bundling products, being launched with e-sports content such as PUBG Mobile Daily, FIFA Daily, Rocket League Daily, Fortnite Monthly, and Fantasy Football. Its offerings also include Africa’s top-played games, with fresh games being updated regularly. With dynamic brands including GamersHub Media Events (GHME), Smartlink, Hurix, MTutor, and more the platform is uniquely positioned to cater for the convergence in education and gaming content around the globe that fosters social and emotional learning, imperative for personalized and adaptive experiences. “MTN is constantly seeking partnerships to build platforms that provide superior service to our customers. “We have always been deliberate about giving our customers the very best in digital content.

This partnership with Tecnotree to build ‘Tecnotree Moments’ is a reinforcement of that commitment. The platform will provide enormous quality content that cuts across education and entertainment for our customers,” said Aisha Mumuni, MTN’s Acting Chief Digital Officer.

 

