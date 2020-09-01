Teddiizzle unveils new music project, The Love Edition EP

Teddy Esosa Don-Momoh is a known name in the Nigeria Broadcast industry.

The Edo-born media personality has shown consistency in the business of Broadcasting, unlike some of his peers who either had to quit the business for other fields of endeavour they considered more lucrative. It is often argued that the Broadcast profession is one that puts FAME and PASSION for the job ahead of financial benefits. Whether that is the reason some quit that line is a discussion for another day.

As for Teddy Don-Momoh aka Teddiizzle, love and passion is all he sees. This, perhaps, would be the reason for which he embraced Music (singing) and is investing so much of his time into it. Having practiced as Broadcaster for almost three decades uninterrupted, Teddiizzle in 2017 made a landmark decision when he featured frontline comedian, Akpororo, to deliver what would be his break into the music industry with a song titled ‘Change My Story’, a gospel song. Mr. Don-Momoh reputed for consistency in virtually everything he chooses to do, went further in unleashing follow-up songs after the launch of his debut single in 2017. It is indeed safe to say the fair in complexion Radio king is not a pushover as far as music is concerned.

He has collaborated with many of the industry’s bigwigs, including Illbliss, Vector, Bouqui, Jaywon, Eva Alordiah, Zdon-Paporella, ot mention a few.

Beyond the passion and consistency he’s known for, Teddiizzle has also proved himself to be a man of many parts, call it DYNAMISM and you won’t be too far from being right. It is this dynamism that has made it so easy for him to do a switchover, so effortlessly, from his original music Genre of Gospel into what can be described as Contemporary urban Love Music which he calls “Convict music”

Teddiizzle has launched a new music project titled ‘The Love Edition EP’.

Songs such as ‘Aisha’, ‘All I Ever Wanted’ and ‘Issa Bae’, the single currently being promoted, are some of the songs that make up the said EP which was produced by seasoned producer, Kuebounce. ‘Issa Bae’ is doing so well across media space at the moment. And already topping the Music charts. You can follow him on social media platforms through @Teddiizzle.

