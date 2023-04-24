Teddy A Celebrates Wife, Bambam On 34th Birthday, Shares Lovely Photos

former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tope Adebuniyan, popularly known as Teddy A has shared beautiful photos of his dear wife, Bamike Adebuniyan, otherwise known as Bambam as she marks her 34th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the lovely husband shared photos and videos of Bambam with a short but lolove-declaringaption.

The father of three, however, declared today, April 23rd as World Bammy Day. “Bamike mi!”

On the other hand, BamBam who marked her birthday today penned a lengthy bible passage to mark her new age.

She appreciates the good Lord with Psalms for adding another year to her age.



She wrote, “I will praise the Lord at all times. I will constantly speak his praises. I will boast only in the Lord; let all who are helpless take heart.

“Come, let us tell of the Lord’s greatness; let us exalt his name together. I prayed to the Lord, and he answered me. He freed me from all my fears



“Those who look to him for help will be radiant with joy; no shadow of shame will darken their faces. In my desperation, I prayed, and the Lord listened; he saved me from all my troubles.

“For the angel of the Lord is a guard; he surrounds and defends all who fear him. Taste and see that the Lord is good.