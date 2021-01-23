Teebillz mocks Femi Fani-Kayode over support for Donald Trump

Nigerian talent manager Tunji Balogun also known as Teebillz has taken a swipe at the former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode over his support for Donald Trump. This came after Fani Kayode via his Twitter handle on late Wednesday, January 20, 2021, shared a photo of the former US President, Donald Trump with a tribute.

“You stood against evil, fought a good fight, and shone your light upon the world. No-one can take that from you. Proud of you: now and always. Farewell and Godspeed President Donald J. Trump,” he tweeted. In his response, Teebillz on Thursday mocked the former minister over his tweet.

“I am still curious to know what position Trump promised this man! Can someone check on pls,” he wrote. He later took down the post after much criticism. Trump’s four years tenure as president of the United States of America came to an end on Wednesday as Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United State.

