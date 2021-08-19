Metro & Crime

Teenage girl dies in Delta hotel swimming pool

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

It was tragedy at the popular Manuex Place Hotels at Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta Srate yesterday as a 14-year-old girl got drowned at the swimming pool of the hotel. The victim was initially declared missing at the hotel premises by her relatives until her lifeless body was recovered at the deepest part of the pool.

The hotel which ranks as one of the biggest in the locality, is located along the Jakpa Road and often used by several oil companies to quarantine their staff. The pandemonium that followed the discovery threw the management into confusion as panicking guests started checking out of their room unceremoniously.

The teenager girl, Favour Appiah, was said to have died in the pool as a result of negligence on the part of the management staff of the hotel. A wailing family member, who simply identified herself as Gene, lamented that a guest who came for nightlife panorama at a nearby bar to the pool said there was no Pool Attendant closeby to restrict or monitor the influx of underage visitors to the pool side when the victim was gasping and panting inside the water. She said the guest who declined his name said he saw the girl entering the water, but he could not ascertain whether she knows how to swim or not. She added that her body has been deposited at the Central Hospital Warri by management of the hotel, while also expressing her suspicion of a foul play as the management of the hotel refused to report the incident to police even as the Manager of the hotel, Benie O, confirmed but kept mum on details of the occurrence. The Police Public Relations Officer, at the command headquarters in Asaba, DSP Bright Edafe, yesterday said “yes, it was true. A dead teenage girl was recovered at the pool of the hotel, but investigation is still on-going.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: We’ll soon begin biometric capturing for Okada riders in Oyo – Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Oyo state Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Monday said that his administration will soon commence biometric registration for motorcyclists in the state, as part of measures to tackle insecurity.   Makinde said this while kicking off the 2020 Press Week organised by the Ademola Babalola-led Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo state Council at […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara wins $16.9m in SFTAS achievements for 2019/2020

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Kwara State government has won $16.9 million worth of achievements in the 2019/2020 World Bank-supported State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme for results — the highest ever achieved by the state since the initiative began in 2018. The awards reportedly came after the state satisfied the disbursements linked indicators (DLIs) as contained […]
Metro & Crime

Several injured in Kwara communal clash

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Many people were injured during a communal clash which broke out early Thursday between the people of Tsaragi and Kange; both in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State. Though the cause of the clash could not be ascertained at press time, witnesses said no casualty was recorded in the incident. The witnesses, however, […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica