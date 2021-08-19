Teenage girl dies in Delta hotel swimming pool

It was tragedy at the popular Manuex Place Hotels at Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta Srate yesterday as a 14-year-old girl got drowned at the swimming pool of the hotel. The victim was initially declared missing at the hotel premises by her relatives until her lifeless body was recovered at the deepest part of the pool.

The hotel which ranks as one of the biggest in the locality, is located along the Jakpa Road and often used by several oil companies to quarantine their staff. The pandemonium that followed the discovery threw the management into confusion as panicking guests started checking out of their room unceremoniously.

The teenager girl, Favour Appiah, was said to have died in the pool as a result of negligence on the part of the management staff of the hotel. A wailing family member, who simply identified herself as Gene, lamented that a guest who came for nightlife panorama at a nearby bar to the pool said there was no Pool Attendant closeby to restrict or monitor the influx of underage visitors to the pool side when the victim was gasping and panting inside the water. She said the guest who declined his name said he saw the girl entering the water, but he could not ascertain whether she knows how to swim or not. She added that her body has been deposited at the Central Hospital Warri by management of the hotel, while also expressing her suspicion of a foul play as the management of the hotel refused to report the incident to police even as the Manager of the hotel, Benie O, confirmed but kept mum on details of the occurrence. The Police Public Relations Officer, at the command headquarters in Asaba, DSP Bright Edafe, yesterday said “yes, it was true. A dead teenage girl was recovered at the pool of the hotel, but investigation is still on-going.”

