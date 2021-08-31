Teenage girl disappears after exams

The family of an 18- year -old girl, Stella Gabriel, has cried out over the where-about of their daughter who has been missing for the past two weeks. Stella who had just graduated from secondary school was said to have failed to return home after writing her entrance examination at the School of Health Technology, Akure, Ondo State capital.

Following her failure to return home after the examination, her family which had been troubled since her mysterious disappearance declared her missing on August 15, 2021.

According to the guardian of the missing girl, Mr. Abass Babatunde Oladejo, Stella left their residence at Gods’ Own Estate, Araromi Phase II, Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of the state, and had not been seen since then.

While disclosing that the incident was immediately reported at Ala Police station, he stated that findings revealed that the missing girl sat for the examination, and was already shortlisted for an interview at the school.

Oladejo also appealed to residents of Ondo State to notify security agencies on any information over her whereabout, stressing that all efforts by security operatives to unravel the mystery behind the missing 18-year-old girl had failed to yield any result.

He said: “We confirmed that she wrote the examination as she was shortlisted for the interview, but we have looked everywhere for her without any success. “Stella is a good girl and there was no disagreement or challenge to warrant her running away from home.

“I have reported to the Ala Police Station, they declared her missing. We made publications and all that.

She is just 18 years old “I want to appeal to anybody with useful information about StellaGabriel’swhereaboutnot to hesitate to notify security authorities or family member. Anyone with any information can reach me on 07035647244

