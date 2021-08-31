Metro & Crime

Teenage girl disappears after exams

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

The family of an 18- year -old girl, Stella Gabriel, has cried out over the where-about of their daughter who has been missing for the past two weeks. Stella who had just graduated from secondary school was said to have failed to return home after writing her entrance examination at the School of Health Technology, Akure, Ondo State capital.

 

Following her failure to return home after the examination, her family which had been troubled since her mysterious disappearance declared her missing on August 15, 2021.

 

According to the guardian of the missing girl, Mr. Abass Babatunde Oladejo, Stella left their residence at Gods’ Own Estate, Araromi  Phase II, Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of the state, and had not been seen since then.

 

While disclosing that the incident was immediately reported at Ala Police station, he stated that findings revealed that the missing girl sat for the examination, and was already shortlisted for an interview at the school.

 

Oladejo also appealed to residents of Ondo State to notify security agencies on any information over her whereabout, stressing that all efforts by security operatives to unravel the mystery behind the missing 18-year-old girl had failed to yield any result.

 

He said: “We confirmed that she wrote the examination as she was shortlisted for the interview, but we have looked everywhere for her without any success. “Stella is a good girl and there was no disagreement or challenge to warrant her running away from home.

 

“I have reported to the Ala Police Station, they declared her missing. We made publications and all that.

 

She is just 18 years old “I want to appeal to anybody with useful information about StellaGabriel’swhereaboutnot to hesitate to notify security authorities or family member. Anyone with any information can reach me on 07035647244

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

2,792 arrested for sexual violence in 2020 –FPRO

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Police arrested 2,792 suspects in connection with sexual and gender-based violence in 2020. This was as operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) arrested five suspects linked to similar offences in some South-South states.   The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the arrest […]
Metro & Crime

NCPC Executive Secretary condemns Plateau killings, described as barbaric and Callous

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has condemned the recent killings in Plateau State, describing it as barbaric and callous. According to a press statement issued by his media aide, Pam Ayuba, Tuesday, Pam decried and frowned at the two attacks in Dong Village of Jos North and Kwi […]
Metro & Crime

Palliatives: Child, three others trampled to death in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

A child was among four people who were trampled to death yesterday while some residents were looting COVID-19 palliatives at a warehouse in Lokoja, Kogi State.   The other victims were an old man and two women. The warehouse, located at the John Holt Market, Lokoja, was forced open about 7am by members of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica