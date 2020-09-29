Metro & Crime

Teenage girl flees home to avoid early marriage

A 15-year-old girl has reportedly absconded from home to avoid being married off by her parents.

 

The girl allegedly escaped from her hometown in Plateau State to Ekiti State on September 17 to stay with her brother. On getting to Ekiti State, she reported the case as being masterminded by her father to the office of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ekiti State chapter on September 22, 2020. The FIDA called the brother, requesting his presence at a scheduled meeting the following day. The girl was therefore taken to a FIDA shelter to spend the night.

 

The state FIDA Publicity Secretary, Lola Aluko, said on the day of the scheduled meeting, the girl was brought from the home to FIDA office. She added: “Her brother came. From the information he gave, their father had effected the arrest of a man in Plateau State, claiming that the man sponsored the girl’s trip to Ekiti State.

“Eventhough the man was released the following day, the father threatened to re-arrest the man if his daughter did not return to Plateau State on September 28, 2020. ‘FIDA, Ekiti State, swung into action, called the National Human Rights Commission, Ekiti State branch who then linked us with the Plateau State branch. We called the Plateau branch, gave them a summary of the case and we were assured that they will take up the case and ensure that the man is safe.

 

“Her brother, Hameed Adamu, was then made to sign an undertaking to the effect that the girl will report at our office every Wednesday by noon for counselling.”

The women lawyers therefore called on residents/members of the public to promptly report all cases of human trafficking, sexual violence against women and children.

