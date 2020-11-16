Metro & Crime

Teenage housemaid commits suicide

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

A 1 6 – y e a r – o l d housemaid, Bahijja Gombe, has reportedly committed suicide at the residence of her boss on Zoo Road, Kano, Kano State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the command had commenced investigation into the matter.

 

Some members of the community said they were surprised to see her body hanging in a room about 10pm on Saturday. Bahijja, an indigene of Gombe State, was said to have killed herself by hanging, without leaving any suicide note.

 

A source said Bahijja, who was responsible for cleaning the house as well as attending to customers at her madam’s shop, did not attend either Islamic school or Western education centre.

 

However, some of the residents suspected foul play. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Haruna Abdullahi, said Bahijja’s body had been deposited at the morgue of the Murtala Muhammad Hospital. He explained that investigation had commenced into the actual reasons behind Bahijja’s death.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

