Teenage schoolboy held with double-barrelled gun in Anambra

Police in Anambra State have apprehended a 16-year-old secondary schoolboy, Echezoma Metu, with a double-barrelled gun.

The suspect was said to have hidden the gun inside his school compound at Igboukwu community.

T he police also recovered two pump action guns, 10 machetes, five axes, two daggers, three barrettes, one double-barrelled gun, two locally-made pistols and three live cartridges from other suspected cultists, who were arrested by the Special Anti-Cultism Unit (SPACS).

Some of the suspects were arrested in the different communities. Eight were arrested at Ogbunike/Abagana area and eight were also arrested at Nawfia, while four were apprehended at Nimo/Abagana area, 12 were arrested at Amikwo while four were picked up from Nsugbe.

Also, four suspects were arrested at Ebenebe-Ugbenu community.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said in a statement yesterday that to stem the tide of cultism and other criminals in the state especially during the ember months, SPACS had, during the week, raided some black spots where some suspected cultists were hibernating. He said after the raid was carried out, a total of 80 suspected cultists were arrested out of which 40 were charged to court.

According to him, 15 suspects were screened and released unconditionally, while five suspects were placed under police supervision for being underage.

Mohammed said the state Commissioner of Police, John Abang, urged the residents of the state to report suspicious persons to the nearest police station or call police emergency number 07039194332 for prompt response

