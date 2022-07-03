Sports

Teenage striker Eseosa Sule pens maiden pro contract at Celtic 

Teenage striker, Eseosa Sule, who is born to Nigerian parents in Scotland, has signed his first professional contract with Scottish champions Celtic.

Sule becomes the latest academy prospect to commit to a deal at Celtic, who regained the Scottish Premiership crown from Rangers last season, after the Ibrox side pipped them to the title two years ago.

Eseosa Sule is a dynamic striker who has a fantastic eye for a pass and scores every type of goal.

Followed by his father and mother while signing his contract, Eseosa Sule was presented with his first team jersey and would wear the number 79 jersey for Celtic in 2022/23.

The contract came immediately after shinning in the Generation Adidas Cup – a competition for youth players from clubs like Manchester United, Flamengo and a host of MLS teams – in April.

Eseosa Sule is one of the highest rated young players from the Scottish set up at the moment, he’s surely one to keep an eye on.

The highly talented youngster is one for the future, already showing how crucial and decisive he is going to be in no distant time, shone for Celtic in the side’s 4-0 thrashing of Charlotte U-17 at the Adidas tournament.

The wonderkid netted a brace; scoring in just four minutes into the clash, and added his second for Celtic’s third of the game on the 43rd minute. He then assisted his teammate, Thomas Hatton, for the U-17 side’s fourth goal 16 minutes later.

Eseosa Sule was instrumental in the team’s second clash of the competition. He converted his spot kick during the shootout over Philadephia Union U-17 after a gruelling 1-1 in normal time to help his club to 6-5 victory.

But his team narrowly lost 2-3 to Columbus Crew U-17. They had gone ahead 2-0 inside 15 minutes at the competition, but they allowed the US club come back from into he game to snatch the victory.

In their 2-1 over Cincinnati U-17, the Scottish-born striker displayed the prodigy he is. Eseosa Sule’s cross was palmed into the direction of the his 16-year-old teammate, Daniel Kelly, who finished with ease early in the first half.

Kelly turned the parried effort of the midfielder, who set the tone for his side’s tenacious play. The Celtic U-17 got further ahead before half-time through Kyle Ure.

Cincinnati’s youngsters pulled one back eight minutes from time but it wasn’t enough to save them from defeat.

Former Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union midfielder, Michael Lahoud, was impressed by Eseosa’s performance, whom he rightly credited for Kelly’s goal.

“As soon as the rebound comes, he takes the gift,” he said on MLS commentary.

“It’s that man Sule. He holds up the play well and then keep an eye on Kelly. You want your box-to-box midfielder to get into the box and follow his run.”

 

