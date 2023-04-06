Teenager Arrested For Allegedly Defiling Two Minors In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has taken into custody a 17-year-old boy for allegedly defiling two minors in the state.

CP Mamman Dauda, the state Police Commissioner, confirmed his arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

According to him, “On April 2, at about 3 p.m., the police received a distress call that the suspect allegedly lured a seven and six-year-old into his room in Badawa Layout Quarters, Kano.

“The suspect gagged them and defiled them. The victims were rushed to the Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital Kano for treatment.

“Investigation is ongoing and once completed the suspect will be charged to court.”

Like this: Like Loading...