Teenager drowns in Lagos pool, couple remanded for assault against policeman

A 13-year-old boy at the weekend allegedly got drowned in a hotel’s swimming pool in Lagos State. The boy, simply identified as Ebubechukwu was said to have entered the hotel located along Ago Palace Way, Okota, with some of his friends while they were returning from school.

Also, a couple have been arrested and arraigned for assaulting a policeman at the Ipaja area of the state. It was gathered that the hotel, said to have been abandoned for sometime, had neither life guard nor staffer except for a security man at the entrance to the facility.

The security man, it was learnt, usually charge token from intending users of the pool and ensure it was kept clean for them. Unfortunately, after the teenager drowned, the security man, it was gathered fled the premises and had since gone into hiding. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the incident was reported at the Ago Police Station around 3:30pm on Friday.

He said the information available to the command showed it was an abandoned hotel property. The couple, Mr. Clinton Ayobami and his wife, Mrs. Ade- bayo Ayobami, were flagged down in their Mercedes Benz vehicle by the policemen from Ipaja division for not using a number plate for the vehicle.

The police spokesperson however said the wife aggressively came down from the vehicle and asked the policeman why he stopped them and not other vehicles.

“In an attempt to get them to the police station for further questioning, owing to their unprovoked aggressive and suspicious behavior, she and her husband assaulted the police officers, leading to the impounding of their car and they were subsequently arraigned and the court remanded them at the Kirikiri Correctional Center.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...