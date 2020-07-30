Metro & Crime

Teenager held for defiling two-year-old girl

Police in Adamawa State have apprehended an 18-yearold boy, Moses Bukar, for allegedly defiling a twoyear- old girl. The incident occurred at Jambutu community in Yola North Local Government Area of the state. It was learnt that the suspect’s shop is close to that of the victim’s mother. But, pretending to be a good neighbour, Bukar took the toddler to the premises of Bekaji Primary School where he reportedly had carnal knowledge of her.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Yahaya, said in a statement yesterday that immediately the victim’s mother noticed her daughter’s swollen private parts, she immediately reported to the police which resulted in the suspect’s arrest. Yahaya said after Bukar was arrested, he confessed to the crime. According to the PPRO, the victim is undergoing medical screenings while the suspect has been taken into custody for investigation and prosecution.

He said: “The state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, has called on parents/guardians to closely monitor their children and equally sensitise them to keep distance from people of such character. “The command further assures all residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property and calls on the good people of the state to continue reporting suspicious movements or character to the police.”

