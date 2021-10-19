Teenager: I killed motorcyclist over N500 data subscription

An 18-year old boy, Samson Odunayo who was arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly hacking a commercial motorcyclist, Bashiru Umaru to death before snatching his motorcycle told journalists yesterday that he committed the crime because he needed N500 to buy data subscription.

Odunayo, who was arrested alongside two other teenagers, Sodiq Awokoya and Jimoh Rilwan on Friday, October 8, in Ogere area of the state, were paraded before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, said the teenagers were arrested while trying to sell the motorcycle.

Odunayo who also told journalists that he was an internet fraudster, said he committed the crime because he was in urgent need of money to buy data for subscription. He said, “It was Sodiq that lured me into the criminal activities. It was our second operation before we were arrested.

The first operation we carried out, we didn’t kill our victim, we only collected N3,500 from him. “I accepted to embark on the operation in order to get money for data and subscribe to the internet to do ‘yahoo yahoo’. I have not killed anyone before.”

Also paraded are 15 other suspects for various crimes, including kidnapping, armed robbery and murder.

Among those paraded are: Muhammad Abubakar (42 years) and Clinton Niche (18 years) who allegedly killed seven year old boy at Agbara in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The police boss said, the suspects were arrested while trying to collect a ransom from the parent of the boy. The CP told newsmen that 25 year-old Bisi Omoniyi on October 15 allegedly hacked a 50 year old rival at the woman friend’s house at Ajilete in Yewa South LG.

