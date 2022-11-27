Teenager, one other nabbed while robbing with toy guns in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 29-year-old lady, Chioma Okafor and a 19-year-old man, Nweke Joshua for alleged armed robbery.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, November 25, while allegedly robbing a trader in Mowe area of the state with toy guns.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Mowe Divisional Headquarters at about 9:30 pm, that armed robbers had invaded a shop, owned by one Johnson Nwokoro, at Safari Junction Adesan and dispossessing the owner of the day’s sales.

