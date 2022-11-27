Metro & Crime

Teenager, one other nabbed while robbing with toy guns in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 29-year-old lady, Chioma Okafor and a 19-year-old man, Nweke Joshua for alleged armed robbery.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, November 25, while allegedly robbing a trader in Mowe area of the state with toy guns.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Mowe Divisional Headquarters at about 9:30 pm, that armed robbers had invaded a shop, owned by one Johnson Nwokoro, at Safari Junction Adesan and dispossessing the owner of the day’s sales.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police arrest suspected cultists for hacking rival to death in restaurant

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected cultist who was captured on close circuit footage hacking and shooting a rival cult member to death at a restaurant at the Alapere area of the state. The 22-year-old suspected no-    torious cultist, Jamiu Rasheed, was arrested after the video went viral […]
Metro & Crime

Otuoke Varsity student commits suicide over poor academic performance

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A 27-year-old 200-level student of History and Diplomacy in the Federal University, Otuoke (FUO), Bayelsa State, Lucky Arikekpar, reportedly committed suicide on Monday. Arikekpar, who hailed from Otuakeme in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, hanged himself with a rope tied to a ceiling fan after locking the door and windows. Sources in the […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Benue imposes curfew on Ukum, Katsina-Ala LGs

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Security Council yesterday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Ukum and Katsina- Ala local government areas. The curfew was announced as part of efforts to contain banditary, kidnapping and armed robbery as well as general insecurity in the area. The state Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu (an engineer), who briefed journalists at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica